Back and Neck Massager Market Top Companies, Emerging Trends, Growth Factors and Forecast to 2028

Increasing adoption of vibration-based massagers for muscle relaxation, improved blood circulation, and to alleviate pain-related stress are the key factors

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent analysis by Emergen Research, the global Back and Neck Massager Market size was UAD 9.19 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 16.15 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.2%. Increasing prevalence of chronic pain due to aging or inappropriate lifestyle preferences, growing awareness regarding benefits of massagers coupled with increase in number of massage parlours and physiotherapy centres are the key factors driving back and neck massagers market revenue growth.

The back and neck massager market is expected to register significant growth in the coming years owing to the falling prices of massagers and their increasing availability on e-commerce platforms. A good quality neck and shoulder massager start from as low as USD 25 and go all the way up to USD 300 and beyond. A massage from a professional masseuse may cost one more than that.

The Back and Neck Massager Market Research Report is furnished with the latest information about product specifications and portfolio, technological advancement, product type, and manufacturing. Subject matter experts conducting the study also take a closer look at the products at their development stage and in the pipeline to help business owners conclude on the business strategies that can lower their cost and promise great returns or profits

Key Findings From the Report

Based on type, the vibrating massager segment is forecast to register a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The robust segmental growth can be attributed to the effectiveness of vibrating massager and their increasing visibility on e-commerce channels.

Based on patient type, the older people segment accounts for the largest revenue share of the global back and neck massager market. This can be attributed to expanding geriatric population base and major prevalence of back pain problems in aging population.

Based on application, the hospital segment is forecast to make major revenue contributions to the market revenue share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing patient inclination towards professional massage therapist and a significant growth in number of hospitals offering therapeutic massage therapy for pain management.

North America accounted for 32.6% of the global back and neck massager market share in 2020 and is projected to register significant growth through 2028. The robust growth can be attributed to the early adoption of advanced technologies and high consumer spending on health and wellness products in the region.

The study churns out some real-time data and offers enough information on the estimated market size, growth, and share to the stakeholders, field marketing personnel and product owners planning to multiply profitability and reduce costs. Importantly, the market intelligence research dives deep into customer preferences, spending capacity and production volume with the aim to ensure unmatched customer delight. A thorough assessment of trends from the yesteryears and future discussed in the report can help business owners identify tweaks that might be needed to the existing business strategy.

The report covers the following companies- Panasonic, HoMedics, Beurer, MedMassager, Fujiryoki, INADA, SKG, Breo Technology, Cozzia, and Human Touch among others.

The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Back and Neck Massager market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global back and neck massager market on the basis of type, patient, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Manual Massagers

Vibrating Massagers

Impulse Massagers

Others

Patient Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Adult

Older People

Baby

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Household

Hospital

Others

The study segments the Back and Neck Massager industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user. This industry assessment for the forecast period, 2021 – 2028 incorporates projections pertaining to the investment feasibility, gross margin, profits, consumption volume, production capability and major market vendors. Likewise, statistics associated with the competitive landscape, shifting consumer behaviour and spending power is showcased and well-explained with the help of treasured resources such as charts, graphs and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated in the business or corporate presentations.

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

Regional Outlook of Back and Neck Massager Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

