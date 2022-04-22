According To Reports and Data, Global Bioplastic Packaging Market Is Expected To Reach USD 34.82 Billion By Year 2028

Reports And Data

Key factors contributing to high CAGR in Bioplastic Packaging Market are technological developments, government rules & regulation for betterment of environment

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based on current analysis, the Global Bioplastic Packaging Market was valued at USD 8.19 Billion in year 2020 and is anticipated to reach USD 34.82 Billion by year 2028, at a CAGR of 19.9 %. Development of bioplastics is made through the use of feedstock to minimize the problem caused by conventional plastics. Falling demand for conventional plastics due to its harmful effects on the ecology has further fueled to rise high demand for use for bioplastic materials for packaging. With commencement of industrial and trade technologies, companies from all around the world have induced greater standing for the use of bioplastic plastic.

In this report, the global packaging industry is segmented on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. The authors have also implemented many primary and secondary research methodologies to derive vital data & information about the key regional markets of the global packaging industry including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report offers key insights into the factors positively influencing the revenue growth of each regional market and provides information about the most lucrative investment opportunities for all stakeholders, investors, and clients in these markets. Furthermore, the report elucidates the intensely competitive scenario of the Bioplastic Packaging industry and highlights the key strategic developments taking place in the industry, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, corporate deals, and partnerships & collaborations.

Key Players:

Nature works LCC, Innovia Films, Arkema, Barskem, Mitsubishi Plastics Inc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF, Evonik Industries, Cardia Bioplastic Packaging, Dow Chemical Company, Novamont, Metabolix Inc.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

• UK based company, Biome Bioplastics is a natural plastic developer, has collaborated with plastic films manufacturer Futamura to display a range of bio based and compostable and multilayer films. This will boost the overall revenue generating capacity of the market

• Food and beverages sector are projected to be dominant, accounting to 67.3% of the market share in terms of revenue in 2017 and is expected to reach 69.0% b 2028

• Durability and sturdiness of the packaging product is important, therefore, everlasting bioplastics, namely, polythene produced from sugar cane is used to provide efficient substitute for oil-based equals

• Technologically advanced bio-polymer industries are presenting biodegradable plastic as solution to environmental complications over the conventional non-biodegradable plastic.

• Biodegradable plastic material used for packaging has a potential to diminish the volume of solid waste and reduce the needs for waste dumping. Biodegradable plastic packaging has also proved to suggests properties to resist fragility and resistance towards heat

• PHAs can replace most of the consumption of fossil fuel based plastic types. PHA is used as food wraps coating for paper and cardboard, plates, cups and also has distinguished medical uses

• Polylactic Acids decompose well in the presence of acids; therefore, they are used in some medical applications. This material of bioplastic is used in making bottles, food packing, grocery bags etc

• The ever-increasing awareness among general public about the ecological status of their lifestyle is one of the important key factors for global bioplastic packaging market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the global Antibody production market on the basis of Type, Material Type, Applications, End Users and Region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Rigid packaging

• Flexible Packaging

• Other

Material Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Starch Blend

• Polylactic Acid (PLA)

• Polyethylene Terephalate

• Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

• Polythene

• Others

Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Food and beverages Market

• Consumer Goods Market

• Cosmetic Personal Care Market

• Pharmaceuticals Market

• Agriculture and Horticulture Market

• Textiles Market

• Others

End Users (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Raw Material Suppliers/Buyers

• Product Suppliers/Buyers

• Research Institutes

• Manufacturers/Producers

• Agricultural Sector

• Research Laboratories

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of the Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

