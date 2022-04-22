Agriculture Analytics Market Is Expected To Reach USD 2,041.6 Million Registering A CAGR Of 12.0% By Forecast 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the agriculture sector and rising need to improve crop management are key factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Agriculture Analytics Market size is expected to reach USD 2,041.6 Million in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and other analytics tool in the agriculture sector to improve crop yield and enhance work efficiency. Farmers are increasingly utilizing big data analytics to become more competitive and productive, which is boosting revenue growth of the agriculture analytics market.

Rising need to improve crop management is resulting in increasing demand for agriculture data analysis. Ability of analytics software to derive trends from vast volumes of data and plant breeding details with fewer errors and greater efficiency is expected to boost adoption of analytics software in the agriculture sector. Yield predictions generated with the help of data analysis is expected to help farmers maximize crop yield and improve overall efficiency.

This innovative report leverages SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to get a more detailed outlook of the Agriculture Analytics market. The report on the global Agriculture Analytics market also focuses on the work and contribution of prominent companies in the global Agriculture Analytics market. It highlights the exemplary events, innovations, and growth rate of the market players. It would help other businesses strategize their plans to outperform in the market.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Leading companies profiled in the report are:

Deere & Company, IBM, Bayer AG, SAP SE, Trimble, Accenture, DeLaval, Iteris, Inc., Oracle, and AGRIVI.

Some Key Highlights

In November 2020, John Deere announced the acquisition of Harvest Profit, which is a leading provider of farm profitability software based in Fargo, North Dakota, US. Harvest Profit software is expected to help customers of John Deere with a forward-looking financial lens and enhanced visibility into the profitability of their farms and the insights provided by the software would help them to make better decisions regarding management of operations.

Solution segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Rising need for more accurate crop forecasting and yields is driving demand for agriculture analytics solutions.

Large farms segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Large farms are increasingly adopting big data IoT sensors in order to monitor farms and get information regarding tractor availability, service due dates, and fuel refill alerts.

On-premises segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in the agriculture analytics market in 2020. Rising concerns regarding data security among large farms is driving demand for on-premises agriculture analytics solution.

Emergen Research has segmented the global agriculture analytics market on the basis of component, farm size, deployment modes, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Services

Solution

Farm Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Small and Medium Farms

Large Farms

Deployment Modes Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

On-premises

Cloud

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Livestock Analytics

Farm Analytics

Aquaculture Analytics

Others

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report. In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2021 - 2028 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Major Regions Covered in the Keyword Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

