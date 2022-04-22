50,000 Trees Saved and Counting: TicketNetwork's Green Initiative Grows On in 2022

TicketNetwork's Green Initiative continues to grow in 2022, with its rooftop solar array reaching major milestones, animal sanctuary, and farm programs.

TicketNetwork's rooftop solar array and Green Initiative are "a highly visible symbol of the impact that we can make in our community as a responsible steward of our environment.”” — Don Vaccaro - TicketNetwork CEO

SOUTH WINDSOR, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sitting quietly atop the sprawling TicketNetwork headquarters building, a 1.4MW solar array is piling up major milestones as it approaches its third anniversary of operation.

The centerpiece of TicketNetwork’s Green Initiative, the array visible from Interstate 84 has generated nearly 4.4 million kWh of electricity over its lifetime since being activated in April 2019. That’s enough to offset an estimated 4.34 million pounds of carbon, equivalent to saving more than 51,289 trees.

Initially estimated to provide approximately 70 percent of the electricity for the company headquarters, the solar roof has exceeded even that high estimate due to reduced power needs during the pandemic.

“Our green initiative and solar roof have been such a high point for us and what we do here,” says TicketNetwork CEO Don Vaccaro. “It has served as a tangible cost-savings for our company in terms of our utility expenses, but more importantly, it is a highly visible symbol of the impact that we can make in our community as a responsible steward of our environment.”

Beyond the solar array, TicketNetwork’s Green Initiative has continued to grow both on and off the TicketNetwork campus. Also visible for passers-by on the interstate, TicketNetwork’s orchard and gardens are being prepped for a new growing season this spring, including the planting of more than 50 new fruit trees. Over 700 vegetable and flower plants have been sprouting in the company greenhouse and hydronics facility and will be sewn at the front of the building when the time is right.

As in years past, TicketNetwork is welcoming assistance in its farming efforts from local school-aged students. This program will bring children and teenagers from the South Windsor Youth & Family Services Division Rising Stars Program along to assist with farming and cultivation efforts in a hands-on experiential and educational opportunity. And a new group will join in the effort, with students from Timothy Edwards Middle School planting seeds in their classroom that they will later sew in the soil of the TicketNetwork grounds.

Also thriving is the company animal sanctuary, which features goats, ducks, chickens, geese, llamas, and pigs, with two beehives recently added to the neighborhood. These animals are a key feature of the TicketNetwork campus, where staff and visitors can visit daily on breaks from their desks on their way to walk on the trails nearby.

Support of a healthy and sustainable future is a key aspect of TicketNetwork’s culture, and one that the company is proud to support. It is the company’s hope that others will also develop programs similar to the Green Initiative and do their part to expand the celebration of Earth Day out from one day in April to 365 days a year.

TicketNetwork Green Initiative: https://corporate.ticketnetwork.com/aboutus/greeninitiative.aspx

TicketNetwork Farm and Animal Sanctuary on Instagram: @ticketnetwork_farms

TicketNetwork Solar Roof Statistics: https://enter-kiosk.com/monitor/ticketnetwork-southwindsor-ct/overview

About TicketNetwork

TicketNetwork® is a leading software provider in the secondary ticket marketplace, powering an extensive network of retail websites offering tickets to sought-after concert, sporting, and theater events worldwide. Based in South Windsor, Connecticut, TicketNetwork was founded in 2002.