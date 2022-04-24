Private Long Term Evolution Market Size To Reach USD 10.78 Billion in 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Surge in demand for specific and well-defined network capabilitiesis and growing digitalization trend in enterprises

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global private Long-Term Evolution (LTE) market size is expected to USD 10.78 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 12.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for high-speed wireless network connectivity. Private LTE networks are physically detached from macro networks and are deployed for specific Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Private LTE offers improved network connectivity in critical areas, including healthcare centers, offshore oil & gas rigs, and industrial sites that require seamless and high-speed network connectivity. These networks can be operated by either a private firm or mobile network/telecom operator and provide much higher bandwidth (data transfer rate), better spectrum efficiency, and lower latency.

Surging demand for more enhanced outdoor network coverage over a wide range by various industry verticals is fueling demand for private LTE. These networks are primarily Wireless Wide-Area Networking (WWAN) technology that can offer improved coverage over greater distances with respect to base stations as compared to a Wi-Fi. Enterprises and industries with outdoor sites, including mines, shipyards, stadiums, oil rigs, and RV (Recreational Vehicle) parks, among others, are required to install small cells in few numbers to provide network coverage to a wider area.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In May 2021, Anterix made an announcement about signing a partnership agreement with Motorola Solutions to facilitate private LTE network deployment by utility companies for electric grid modernization.

Among the technology segments, Frequency Division Duplex (FDD) segment accounted for larger revenue share in 2002. FDD technology is considered very efficient for voice traffic and is meant for symmetric traffic without needing guard time similar to Time Division Duplex (TDD). FDD deploys paired spectrum continuously and thus allows realization of higher data rates. Also, this technology needs fewer base stations than TDD and hence leads to reduced costs associated with total installation, operation, and maintenance.

Among the application segments, utilities segment contributed a significantly larger revenue share to the global market in 2020. Utility firms require secure, reliable, and flexible wireless network connectivity to achieve grid modernization potential and digitalization initiatives. Several such digital initiatives require use of new applications allowing utility firms to gather and use data from various grid assets, such as gas sensors, Distributed Energy Resources (DERs), smart meters, voltage regulators, and drones. Automation of grids leads to increase in cyber-attacks and data breaches from devices and applications, resulting in urgent need for private LTE networks.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Athonet SRL, Airspan Networks, Nokia Corporation, NEC Corporation, Ericsson, Samsung, Fujitsu Ltd., ZTE Corporation, and Affirmed Networks.

The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. Additionally, the report also covers details of the company, such as sales and distribution area, product portfolios, specifications, and others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global private LTE market on the basis of offering, technology, mode of deployment, spectrum, application, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Infrastructure

Mobile Core Network

Radio Access Network (RAN)

Backhaul

Services

Consulting

Support & Maintenance

Integration & Deployment

Managed Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Frequency Division Duplex (FDD)

Time Division Duplex (TDD)

Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Distributed

Centralized

Spectrum Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Unlicensed

Licensed

Shared

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Utilities

Manufacturing

Mining

Government

Public Safety

Logistics & Transportation

Healthcare

Others

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Private Long Term Evolution market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Private Long Term Evolution market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the Private Long Term Evolution market ?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Private Long Term Evolution market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Private Long Term Evolution market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global Private Long Term Evolution market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals. The report provides an accurate estimation by applying SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market.

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any queries regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

