Global Online Grocery Market to Grow at a CAGR of 22.1% During 2022-2027 | IMARC Group

Online Grocery Market Analysis

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Online Grocery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global online grocery market The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global online grocery market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.1% during 2022-2027. Online grocery involves purchasing different food products through e-commerce websites. It enables customers to place orders online and schedule doorstep deliveries from e-retailing organizations or local stores. It facilitates convenience, ease of shopping, and anytime access to a wide array of products, including fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy items, cereals, snacks, drinks, and cooking essentials. As it also provides real-time tracking of orders, it is gaining immense traction across the globe.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/online-grocery-market/requestsample

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

Detailed analysis of the global market share
Market Segmentation
Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value
Latest industry trends and developments
Competitive Landscape
Strategies of major players and product offerings

Global Online Grocery Market Trends:

The hectic work schedules of individuals and rapid urbanization are offering lucrative growth opportunities to businesses and entrepreneurs operating in the industry. Furthermore, the rising consumer awareness about the advantages of online grocery shopping, such as discounted deals, cashback, express delivery options, and secured payment gateways, is stimulating the market growth. Moreover, the rising influence of social media platforms, along with the increasing number of celebrity endorsements promoting online grocery apps, is propelling the market growth.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://bit.ly/3rJiPLL

Key Market Segmentation:                           

Competitive Landscape:                                

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Top Online Grocery Companies Worldwide:

Amazon, Carrefour Hypermarches (Carrefour), Costco Wholesale Corporation, Edeka Zentrale AG & Co. Kg, Fresh Direct LLC, Happyfresh,  Peapod LLC (Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.), Reliance Retail Limited (Reliance Industries Limited), Safeway Inc. (Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC), Schwan Food Company, Shopfoodex Co Inc., Tesco PLC, The Kroger Co. , Walmart Inc. and Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product type, business model, platform and  purchase type.

Breakup by Product Type:

Vegetables and Fruits
Dairy Products
Staples and Cooking Essentials
Snacks
Meat and Seafood
Others

Breakup by Business Model:

Pure Marketplace
Hybrid Marketplace
Others

Breakup by Platform:

Web-Based
App-Based

Breakup by Purchase Type:

One-Time
Subscription

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
COVID-19 Impact on the Market
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Structure of the Market
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

Preface
Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
Introduction
Global Market
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain Analysis
Price Analysis
Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

