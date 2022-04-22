Game Space Announces the Launch of GameFi-as-a-Service (GaaS) Platform

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Game Space, a one-stop GameFi-as-a-service [GaaS] platform for AAA gaming studios and titles, has announced the launch of its GaaS platform, one of the first in the industry. Game Space provides a one-stop GaaS program for large gaming companies and AAA titles—one line of code software development kit [SDK] integration and an NFT exchange. Thus helping GameFi projects shorten their launch time by up to half a year and greatly reducing the threshold for game companies to enter into Web3.



Game Space focuses on being a one-stand solution for AAA gaming studios, ensuring there are no limitations for partner gaming companies. And Game Space provides this by employing a flexible Tech Stack in tandem with EVM and non-EVM public chain compatibility. Additionally, the Game Space system allows SDK integration to work with any gaming engine, eliminating restrictions or incompatibility.

Game Space strongly believes GameFi-as-a-Service represents the next stage of Web3 growth.

Benefits of the Game Space GaaS Platform

Instant gratification is a significant driving force behind the adoption of Web3. Companies want frictionless access to core services that someone else delivers and maintains. Deloitte leader Mohit Mehrotra says, "Several other forces are driving the popularity of software-as-a-service, including the desire for personalization and access instead of ownership. Furthermore, the GaaS model, in particular, democratizes business functions, thus ensuring that they do not need to spend time and money to build up departments or software. Now, they can deploy ready-made GameFi Games."

Eight out of 10 companies say "software-as-a-service" has helped their organization reinvent business processes, develop new products, and change how they sell to customers. In addition, Game Space offers companies much more flexibility than just those listed.

With the GameFi industry experiencing a massive boom, it's obvious why Game Space has had so much success so far; raising an initial financing seed round of more than $7 million from very accredited Investors, VCs, listed gaming companies, and exchanges. With its current seed round ending in Q3 of 2022 and its private round open until Q4, this will afford Game Space the needed resources to work with renowned AAA gaming studios.

Gaming companies cannot upgrade their systems to Web3 quickly enough to keep up with the market demand. Users expect change and new content instantly. The reason for Game Spaces' early success is their ability to work with large AAA gaming studios to help them upgrade their games to Web3 in a matter of days and be able to add or remove what they need in real-time and on their own will. Game Space has helped move traditional gaming companies to GameFi applications and combines its GaaS software giving solutions that fit the needs of every business and consumer.

Game Space and Gaming—the Correlation

The Game Space model is a natural fit for Gaming. Medium-scale to large companies must compete for sales in a crowded marketplace. Through Game Space, companies can launch a multi-chain direct-to-consumer solution without building anything in-house. Everything the business needs is available to use.

Game operators can efficiently distribute game NFTs through Mystery Boxes, airdrops, and listings through the Game Space Management System. Game Space also bridged multiple chains and networks with a one-button deployment solution to help gaming companies quickly publish on multi mainstream public chains, including BSC, ETH, SOL, POLYGON, etc.

The Game Space GaaS platform released has been in development for more than a year. The new funds will go to the development of the GaaS platform, including the second phase of the NFT exchange engine, multi-chain deployment, Enterprise Admin panel, Gaming DAO components, cross-game NFTs, etc.

Game Space manages all the technical aspects of maintaining a safe and secure system. Getting the development, Token economics, and business process correct is an important task, and it can be expensive to build a team to achieve this. However, using the Game Space GaaS platform can save up to 90% of upfront costs compared to developing such a system in-house.

Game Space is the perfect fit for helping Gaming companies because they already have the knowledge, people, processes, tech stack, partners, and SDK ready to go. Game Space is a way for businesses to focus on what they are best at while outsourcing the parts where they are not as strong. Game Space acts as a plug-and-play system, so companies can choose the business services they need and forget the ones they don't. Game Space is the next step in GaaS evolution and will continue to connect and collaborate with great businesses and gaming guilds worldwide.

The GameFi Industry

According to DappRadar, prominent VCs invested a record $4b in GameFi in 2021, compared to $80m in 2020. The capital invested in GameFi in 2021 is 5,000% higher than in 2020, and in 2022, more than $6b has been raised in the GameFi industry for companies such as Mobox, Sandbox, Epic Games, etc.

This remarkable growth is evident in how OpenSea, Rarible, and other top NFT marketplaces have disrupted traditional Web2 services. The same thing is now happening with Game Space, which provides gaming companies with a fast and cost-effective GameFi-as-a-Service platform that can help their Web1 and Web2 games transition smoothly to Web3.

Game Space has already signed a strategic cooperation with some listed game companies, and several AAA-rated gaming titles are already testing access to the Game Space GaaS system. These games companies will complete the chain reform in Q2 of this year and release blockchain versions of their games within 2022. Many titles have more than 10 million users in South East Asia, Japan, South Korea, and South America.

About Game Space

Game Space is a one-stop GameFi-as-a-service platform for AAA gaming studios and titles to step into the world of GameFi. Facilitating the smooth segue to web3, Game Space simply requires gaming studios to embed a suite of SDKs provided by the GaaS platform. Incorporating a seamless integration, Game Space delivers a super convenient SDK that is also easy to install, with only a little code, and executed online.

