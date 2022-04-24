Precision Agriculture Market Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing usage of IoT in the agriculture sector is contributing to the growth of the precision agriculture market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Precision Agriculture Market is expected to reach USD 16.06 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Precision Agriculture is swiftly gaining popularity among farmers due to the increasing need for optimum production with the given resources. Further, the changing weather patterns due to increasing global warming have necessitated the adoption of advanced technologies to enhance productivity and crop yield.

Another factor contributing to the growth of the market is the extensive use of drones and aircraft for precision agriculture operations. Drones have emerged as an excellent alternative to the traditional surveying & data gathering methods in agricultural operations. By using drones for crop monitoring, farm owners can significantly lower their production costs and reduce required man-hours and work-load.

Another driving factor of the market is the growing use of cloud-based technology, rising use of smartphones, and the increasing application of technology in agriculture with the aim of minimizing the human efforts and losses. Additionally, the need to maximize food production by the optimum use of resources is spurring market growth globally.

We Have Recent Updates of Precision Agriculture Market in Sample Copy: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/107

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are: AG Leader Technology, Deere & Company, Trimble, AGCO Corporation, Raven Industries, AgJunction, Proagrica, Cropmetrics, Dickey-john Corporation, Topcon Positioning Systems, among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The software segment is anticipated to witness a high growth rate of 12.4% over the forecast period. The software segment includes a detailed analysis of web-based and cloud-based precision agriculture.

Weather tracking applications in the precision agriculture market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. As the agricultural sector is vulnerable to disruptive weather events, the demand for actionable & timely information increases. The real-time data regarding weather conditions help farmers to increase their yield and reduce costs while minimizing crop damage risks.

Yield monitoring is the most widely used application in precision agriculture as it plays a vital role in understanding field variability and helps farmers in maximizing their farm yields.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 12.8%. The presence of countries with the largest population, rising demands for food products, and the need to enhance farm output drive the demand for precision agriculture techniques in the region.

The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. Additionally, the report also covers details of the company, such as sales and distribution area, product portfolios, specifications, and others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Precision Agriculture Market on the basis of component, technology, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Automation & Control Systems

Displays

Guidance & Steering

GPS & GNSS

Drones, UAV & Cameras

Others

Sensing and Monitoring Device

Yield Monitors

Soil Sensors

Water Sensors

Climate Sensors

Software

Services

Consulting & training

Maintenance & update

Integration

Managed Service

Other Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Guidance Technology

Remote Sensing

Variable-Rate Technology

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Yield Monitoring

Field Mapping

Crop Scouting

Weather Tracking & Forecasting

Irrigation Management

Inventory Management

Farm Labor Management

Financial Management

Others

For More Details On this Report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/precision-agriculture-market

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Precision Agriculture market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Precision Agriculture market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the Precision Agriculture market ?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Precision Agriculture market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Precision Agriculture market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global Precision Agriculture market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals. The report provides an accurate estimation by applying SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/107

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any queries regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Smart Farming Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-farming-market

Food Cold Chain Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/food-cold-chain-market

Synthetic Food Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/synthetic-food-market

5G Networks Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/5g-networks-market

AI-based Sensors Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ai-based-sensors-market

Biosensors Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biosensors-market

Cobots Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cobots-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.