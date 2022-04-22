Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the cell culture consumables and equipment market size is expected to grow from $9.86 billion in 2021 to $10.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. As per TBRC’s cell culture consumables and equipment market research the market is expected to grow to $16.05 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.9%. An increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the cell culture consumables and equipment market growth.

The cell culture consumables and equipment global market consist of sales of cell culture consumables, equipment, and related service. The services include only installation and maintenance services offered by equipment manufacturers. Cell culture consumables and equipment are designed to aid scientists in growing new cells in the culture media for drug development, tissue culture, engineering, gene therapy, vaccine production, and toxicity testing.

Global Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Market Trends

Companies in cell culture consumables and equipment are investing more in 3D cell culture for its new and advantageous features. 3D cell culture may be defined as the culture of living cells within micro-assembled devices and supports that present a three-dimensional structure and are used to replicate a tissue or an organ in an artificial environment by allowing the cells to interact with the surroundings in all three directions. 3D cell cultures are more relevant with a higher degree of structural complexity and maintain the steady-state for more time as compared to 2D cell cultures.

Global Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Market Segments

The global cell culture consumables market is segmented:

By Product: Consumables, Instruments

By End-User: Industrial, Biotechnology, Agriculture, Others

By Application: Vaccination, Toxicity Testing, Cancer Research, Drug Screening and Development, Recombinant Products, Stem Cell Technology, Regenerative Medicine, Others

By Consumables: Media, Sera, Reagents

By Instruments: Cell Culture Vessels, Bioreactors, Biosafety Cabinets, Carbon Dioxide Incubators, Centrifuges

By Geography: The global cell culture equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cell culture consumables and equipment global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global cell culture consumables and equipment market, cell culture consumables and equipment global market share, cell culture consumables and equipment market segmentation and geographies, cell culture consumables and equipment market players, cell culture consumables and equipment market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The cell culture consumables and equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Becton Dickinson, Corning Incorporation, Eppendorf, GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lonza, HiMedia Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, and PromoCell GmbH.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

