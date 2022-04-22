Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Trends 2022 | Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2027 - IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Licensed Sports Merchandise Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The global licensed sports merchandise market reached a value of US$ 29.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 39.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Licensed sports merchandise refers to numerous products sponsored by a sports team or sportsperson using the copyrighted name, logo, or trademark. It helps reduce infringements on the brands of individual players and teams by protecting their unique ideas from duplication. It includes a collection of sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories available in diverse sizes, designs, and colors for different age groups.

Market Trends

The increasing number of sports enthusiasts, rising launch of regional and international sports leagues, and growing fan participation are among the key factors driving the market. In addition, the introduction of lightweight, breathable, and waterproof sports accessories and apparel via online retail channels is creating a favorable outlook for the market around the world. Moreover, the wide availability of jerseys, t-shirts, socks, tracksuits, lowers, and activewear, with printed logos of sports teams is gaining immense traction among individuals who prefer fashionable gym wear or casuals.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

adidas AG

Columbia Sportswear

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc.

Fanatics Inc.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd.

Hanesbrands Inc.

Nike Inc.

Prada, Puma SE

Sports Direct International Plc

Under Armour Inc.

VF Corporation

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, price range, end-user and geography

Breakup by Product Type:

Apparel and Footwear

Accessories and Gifts

Toys and Games

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online Store

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

Breakup by Price Range:

Premium

Economic

Breakup by End-User:

Men

Women

Children

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

