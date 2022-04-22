Submit Release
Messaging Security Market Trends 2022 | Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2027 - IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Messaging Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global messaging security market reached a value of US$ 5.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Messaging security refers to a program that focuses on securing the communication infrastructure of an organization. It involves email antivirus, email intrusion prevention, internet protocol (IP) reputation-based anti-spam, pattern-based anti-spam, blocked or allowed list by the administrator, and zero-hour malware detection systems. It ensures the confidentiality and authenticity of the messages by developing a secure network, protecting the devices against malware, and restricting unauthorized information and phishing. It also helps in minimizing the risk of data leaks and identity theft.

Market Trends

Digital transformation of business processes, coupled with the rising instances of cyberattacks, represents one of the key factors propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing adoption of virtual appliance-based solutions, software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based platforms, and multi-cloud environments to secure sensitive data of users is creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the escalating demand for security solutions from instant messaging service providers is offering a favorable market outlook. Moreover, the introduction of innovative technologies for encrypted messaging solutions is expected to drive the market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Barracuda Networks Inc. (Thoma Bravo LLC)
Cisco Systems Inc.
F-Secure Oyj
McAfee LLC (TPG Capital and Intel Corporation)
Microsoft Corporation
Mimecast Services Limited
Proofpoint Inc.
Quick Heal Technologies Ltd
Trend Micro Incorporated
Trustwave Holdings Inc. (Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.)

The report has segmented on the basis of component, communication type of coating, application, deployment type, vertical and geography.

Breakup by Component:

Solution
Content Filtering
Web Filtering
Email Encryption
Data Loss Prevention
Information Protection and Control
Anti-Spam/ Anti-Malware
Services
Professional Services
Managed Services

Breakup by Communication Type:

Instant Messaging
Email Messaging

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-premises
Cloud-based

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI
Government and Defense
IT and Telecommunication
Real Estate
Healthcare
Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

