Messaging Security Market Trends 2022 | Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2027 - IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Messaging Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global messaging security market reached a value of US$ 5.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Messaging security refers to a program that focuses on securing the communication infrastructure of an organization. It involves email antivirus, email intrusion prevention, internet protocol (IP) reputation-based anti-spam, pattern-based anti-spam, blocked or allowed list by the administrator, and zero-hour malware detection systems. It ensures the confidentiality and authenticity of the messages by developing a secure network, protecting the devices against malware, and restricting unauthorized information and phishing. It also helps in minimizing the risk of data leaks and identity theft.

Market Trends

Digital transformation of business processes, coupled with the rising instances of cyberattacks, represents one of the key factors propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing adoption of virtual appliance-based solutions, software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based platforms, and multi-cloud environments to secure sensitive data of users is creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the escalating demand for security solutions from instant messaging service providers is offering a favorable market outlook. Moreover, the introduction of innovative technologies for encrypted messaging solutions is expected to drive the market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Barracuda Networks Inc. (Thoma Bravo LLC)

Cisco Systems Inc.

F-Secure Oyj

McAfee LLC (TPG Capital and Intel Corporation)

Microsoft Corporation

Mimecast Services Limited

Proofpoint Inc.

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd

Trend Micro Incorporated

Trustwave Holdings Inc. (Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.)

The report has segmented on the basis of component, communication type of coating, application, deployment type, vertical and geography.

Breakup by Component:

Solution

Content Filtering

Web Filtering

Email Encryption

Data Loss Prevention

Information Protection and Control

Anti-Spam/ Anti-Malware

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Breakup by Communication Type:

Instant Messaging

Email Messaging

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Government and Defense

IT and Telecommunication

Real Estate

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

