Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market To Gain Advantage With Biodegradable Microneedles Patches

Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biodegradable microneedles drug delivery patches are increasingly used in local therapeutic gene delivery and treatment of chronic diseases. The use of biodegradable microneedles patches helps in easy and fast delivery of genes through targeting the skin as a site for local delivery. Gene delivery and treatment with these patches are easily accessible and contain fluid and lymph vessels that help the genetic material to act effectively. For instance, in 2020, a group from Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation has recently worked on optimizing the release and performance of the biodegradable patches. Biodegradable microneedles patches offer several advantages in gene delivery such as improved efficacy, fast delivery, customized delivery, and others.

Microneedle drug delivery systems industry growth analysis shows that the increasing research and demand for the vaccination process are predicted to drive the market growth. Researchers view microneedle as an alternative way to inject vaccines where the receiver of the vaccine is expected to not feel any sensation of pain. Microneedle patches vaccine was developed initially for flu and measles; however, the technology is now being used increasingly for delivery of COVID-19 vaccine as well. According to a Bloomberg report, more than 3.98 billion doses of vaccine have been administered across 180 countries until July 2021. According to the microneedle drug delivery systems market forecast, increased demand from government and health research and development bodies for microneedle drug delivery technology propels the market growth going forward.

Read more on the Global Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/microneedle-drug-delivery-systems-global-market-report

The global microneedle drug delivery systems market size is expected to grow from $3.26 billion in 2021 to $3.60 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The global microneedle drug delivery market size is expected to grow to $6.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.6%.

Major players covered in the global microneedle drug delivery systems industry are 3M, Zosano Pharma, Becton-Dickinson Technologies, Nanopass Technologies, Corium, Valeritas, Microdermics, TheraJect Inc, LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG, and BioSerenTach (BT).

TBRC’s global microneedle drug delivery systems market research report is segmented by technology into hollow, porous, solid, others, by application into drug delivery, vaccine delivery, others, by end-user into diagnostics laboratories, life sciences, research laboratories, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, others.



Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Global Market Report 2022 – By Technology (Hollow, Porous, Solid), By Application (Drug Delivery, Vaccine Delivery), By End User (Diagnostics Laboratories, Life Sciences, Research Laboratories, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a microneedle drug delivery systems market overview, microneedle drug delivery systems market forecast microneedle drug delivery systems market size and microneedle drug delivery systems market growth for the whole market, microneedle drug delivery systems market segments, microneedle drug delivery systems market geographies, microneedle drug delivery systems market trends, microneedle drug delivery systems market drivers, microneedle drug delivery systems market restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5338&type=smp



Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2022 – By Route Of Administration (Oral Drug Delivery, Injectable Drug Delivery, Topical Drug Delivery, Ocular Drug Delivery, Pulmonary Drug Delivery, Nasal Drug Delivery, Transmucosal Drug Delivery, Implantable Drug Delivery), By Patient Care Setting (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics, Home Care Settings, Other Patient Care Settings), By Application (Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases, Central Nervous System Disorders, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drug-delivery-devices-global-market-report

Disposable Hospital Supplies Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Gloves, Drapes, Gowns, Needles, Syringes, Procedure Kits And Trays, Bandages, Masks), By Product (Diagnostic Supplies, Dialysis Consumables, Radiology Consumables, Infusion Products, Incubation & Ventilation Supplies, Hypodermic Products; Sterilization Consumables, Non-Woven Medical Supplies, Wound Care Consumables), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics/Physician Offices, Assisted Living Centers & Nursing Homes, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Research Institutes) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/disposable-hospital-supplies-global-market-report

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Conventional Injectable, Pre-filled Syringes, Auto-injectors, Pen-injectors), By Application (Autoimmune Diseases, Hormonal Disorders, Oncology, Orphan Diseases, Pain Management, Respiratory Therapy, Other Applications), By End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Home Healthcare Settings, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnological Companies, Research Laboratories) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/injectable-drug-delivery-devices-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC