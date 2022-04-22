Robotics Summer Camp for Pre Elementary & Elementary School Students

RobotiX Institute announces a change in location from 1550 W McEwen Suite 300 Franklin 37067 to 405 Duke Dr. Suite 210 Franklin 37067

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RobotiX Institute, an Institute teaching programming, and robotics have announced a change in its Franklin location. The Institute had its earlier location at 1550 W McEwen Suite 300 Franklin 37067. Now, the new location of the Institute in Franklin is at 405 Duke Dr. Suite 210 Franklin 37067. Apart from its location at Franklin, the Institute has a presence in Nashville as well, at 10 Burton Hills Blvd, Floor 4, Nashville 37215. These are the two locations from where the Institute currently operates. The Institute provides programming and robotics classes for kids. One of the major benefits of enrolling a child in robotics classes is that they find it engaging and interactive and promotes lateral thinking. This is probably a great feature.

Robotics offers a ton of benefits for any child. A major point among that is the usefulness of robotics in making STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) learning so much more fun and interactive. However, robotics helps in introducing STEM concepts in a fun and interactive manner. One of the objectives of RobotiX Institute is to provide an engaging and interactive Python programming course for kids. Python is one of the most popular programming languages in use right now. The Institute aims to introduce children to Python and eventually help them in advancing toward working with data using Python.

One of the major reasons for the popularity of the Python language is its much easier readability. The Python language is closely modeled on the English language itself, making it easier for people to work with the programming language. RobotiX Institute also offers a host of different courses for kids of all ages. For pre-elementary students, they offer a “Little Inventors” course using Lego We Do. The course is for children between the ages of 4 to 7 years, who are enthusiastic about creativity and technology. For elementary students, the Institute is offering the “Young Inventor” program using Lego EV3. Those are for children between the ages of 7 to 10 years. In this course, the students are taught how to operate both simple and powerful machines.

For middle-school students, the Institute provides VEX IQ classes that teach students the basic concepts of STEM. This also facilitates STEM learning among the children enrolled in those classes. Apart from the robotics classes, the Institute also provides programming courses for kids. Their Programming 101 course includes teaching JavaScript. In this course, the kids are introduced to block programming as well. Finally, there is also the Python course for children between the ages of 7 to 14 years. The classes include remote sessions with regular assignments through Google Classroom. For this course, the Institute provides the options of both weekday and weekend sessions. The classes are taught in a personalized group setting with a customized curriculum and instruction. The Institute is also organizing a summer camp this year at their new Franklin location at 405 Duke Dr., Suite 210, Franklin 37067.