Wanted: Partners to develop training materials on EFSA’s scientific guidance documents

EFSA is looking for organisations that can develop and deliver training courses on scientific topics within the remit of EFSA.

Scientists, trainers and other professionals in the fields of food safety risk assessment and/or training development are invited to submit offers. Successful tenderers will be helping to improve the knowledge and expertise of the EFSA scientific community and facilitate the implementation of EFSA’s guidance documents and methodologies.

In recent years, EFSA has developed and revised several scientific guidance documents and methodologies, introducing significant advances to the risk assessment of food and animal feed in Europe.

Interested? You can find more information on the EU’s eTendering website.

