Lancaster Inn & Suites Offers Attractive Amenities and Services

Lancaster Inn & Suites is offering a ton of different amenities and services to the tourists visiting the quaint town of Lancaster

LANCASTER, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lancaster has always been a place where tourists love to visit. There is just something characteristic about the quaint little town that makes it one of the most popular tourist sites. Lancaster Inn & Suites is a hotel in Lancaster that is offering a variety of different amenities and features for its guests. They also provide different package options for a person to enjoy their stay to the fullest. Lancaster is also known as the “Red Rose City”, and the city was founded in 1729. It has a lot of historic sites, natural parks, amusement parks, farmhouses, and many other such spots. One central characteristic of the city of Lancaster is its rich Amish heritage. Lancaster City is the main seat of the Lancaster County and it is also one of the oldest inland towns here in the States. So, the city has a very rich history to boast of.

The main aim of Lancaster Inn & Suites, as stated by its owners, is to provide a comfortable lodging option for tourists that come to visit this nice little town. The hotel is located very close to many popular attractions such as the site of the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire, Root’s Country Market & Auction, Landis Valley Museum, and many such popular tourist spots. The convenient location helps the tourists who stay at the hotel to easily go to those destinations. The entire hotel is a 100% non-smoking facility. This is a welcome decision by the management. The entire hotel consists of 42 guest rooms and 16 one-bedroom suites. The staff repeatedly emphasizes that they give cleanliness and comfort as one of their highest priorities. The management of the hotel also repeatedly reaffirms its intention to provide a superior experience to its guests. Tourists can also find two one-bedroom whirlpool spa suites.

The hotel has also taken certain precautions to keep its guests safe in the face of the ongoing pandemic. Due to the pandemic conditions, the hotel has closed its complimentary breakfast buffet room and has instead started to provide a complimentary Grab ‘n Go breakfast option. Throughout the hotel, the guests can enjoy free high-speed wireless internet. This is certainly a big plus since a high-speed internet connection is a must for almost everyone, whether it be for professional or personal tasks. Lancaster Inn & Suites provides a dedicated business center, an on-site fitness center, an on-site guest laundry spot, a seasonal outdoor heated pool, and so much more. Since Lancaster is famous for its rural, rustic vibe, the hotel tries to bring that to the tourists as well through their decorations and overall arrangements at the place. A great initiative by the hotel in recent times has been the sight and sound package deals that it offers. In this package, the hotel sells tickets to their interested guests. There are many sight and sound shows held near the hotel and it just presents a different kind of attraction and experience to the visiting tourists. So, the hotel tries to provide a complete all-around experience to its guests.