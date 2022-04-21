Bhawna Patkar, Ziphawk CEO and Founder, Publishes Interview on Ideamensch

In an interview published on Ideamensch, entrepreneur Bhawna Patkar discusses what motivated her to enter the ridesharing industry and what drives her today.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ziphawk is the latest offering from Bhawna Patkar, a business leader and serial entrepreneur. According to Ms. Patkar, she created this ridesharing app as a new solution that uses technology to add value and improve experiences for riders and drivers.

One of the foundational ideas behind the app is that drivers are key to the success of any ridesharing business and should be compensated accordingly with fair pay and safe experiences. Patkar conducted an intensive competitive analysis of platforms like Uber and Lyft and decided to find ways to improve the service for all involved.

The interview also takes the time to explore Bhawna Patkar’s background, approach to leadership, and motivations. She is clear about her passions, including customer experience, community investment, and using technology to help others.

She’s also dedicated to giving back through volunteering. One of her key philosophies is that successful businesses find ways to make things easier for people.

In the interview, Patkar also discusses how her background uniquely qualifies her to build businesses that disrupt by offering better experiences for both workers and customers.

She brings her experience as a team leader, product strategist, problem solver, and MBA to the table. Her management style is open, friendly, and approachable. She is widely regarded as a high-energy, strategic thinker with a proven ability to build relationships and infuse creativity into the business development process.

In addition to providing information about her latest venture, readers will also be inspired by Patkar’s views and philosophies.

These include her crediting waking up early for her ability to accomplish so much each day, her belief that persistence is the key to success, and her philosophy that it’s important to surround oneself with experts.

About Bhawna Patkar, Ziphawk CEO

Ziphawk founder Bhawna Patkar applies what she learned while earning her MBA and Master’s in Human Development each day. She has a passion for solving problems that she has applied to a variety of different industries. Patkar has more than a decade of experience successfully launching businesses in Silicon Valley. She is an experienced and effective leader. Her specific expertise is in meeting customer needs and achieving business objectives by setting priorities, using technology, and implementing efficient processes.

