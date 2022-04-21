Submit Release
Weekly Salmon Fishing Update – April 21, 2022

Welcome to our weekly Chinook Salmon Fishing Update. Throughout the next several months we will provide updates on changes to seasons and rules and share data from dam counts, creel surveys, and hatchery returns to help anglers plan their salmon fishing trips.

This is the first update for the year and anglers can expect weekly salmon updates as we get further into the season. The next salmon update will be posted on May 4, 2022 or sooner if seasons or bag limits change.

This week we cover seasons and rules information for the upcoming fisheries and discuss the information located on the IDFG website. For more information, check out the links below. 

 

 

 

 

 

