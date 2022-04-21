Inslee appoints Leonor R. Fuller to University of Washington Board of Regents

WASHINGTON, April 21 - Gov. Jay Inslee announced today the appointment of Leonor R. Fuller to the University of Washington's Board of Regents.

Fuller has deep roots at UW, earning her bachelor's, master's and Juris Doctor degrees there. Fuller is an active member of the UW School of Law Leadership Council and has worked closely with the law school for many years to engage alumni with her alma mater.

Fuller was one of the longest serving community college trustees in the state and was twice elected chair of the South Puget Sound Community College Board of Trustees. During her 17-year tenure, she worked to help promote the legislative priorities of SPSCC and Washington’s community college system. In 2019, the SPSCC Board of Trustees unanimously voted to name the college’s art gallery the Leonor R. Fuller Gallery to acknowledge Leonor’s “legacy of compassion, commitment, and support” of the college and her advocacy on behalf of community college students.

Fuller retired from Fuller and Fuller Attorneys in Olympia in 2020 after 36 years of practicing law. She began her legal career in Seattle with the Seattle City Attorney’s office as a prosecutor and a civil litigator. Leonor served as the chair of the Women of the Washington State Association of Justice and was a founding board member of the WSAJ Foundation.

Leonor Fuller strongly believes in the value of the arts in society. She was a member and former chair of the Olympia Arts Commission and served on the board of the Olympia Symphony Orchestra.

Leonor shares her experience as a community leader on the Board of Regents of Leadership Thurston County which is a program, like those in other cities throughout the country, that was established to develop community leaders.

"Leonor's deep ties to the University of Washington and her years of commitment to the law and to her community make her an excellent choice for the Board of Regents," Inslee said.

“Seventeen years on the board of a community college has shown me the transformative effect of higher education on a person’s life. It is an honor and a privilege to build on that experience as a Regent of the University of Washington, an institution that has transformed my own life," said Fuller.

Fuller's term lasts through Sept. 30, 2027.

The University of Washington Board of Regents governs and stewards the university. The Board selects, supervises, and evaluates the university president. The Board of Regents consists of 10 members, one of whom is a student. Regents are appointed by the governor to serve six-year terms, with the exception of the Student Regent, who serves a one-year term.