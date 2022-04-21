Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts Signs Legislation to Make Key Investments in Nebraska Law Enforcement

Gov. Ricketts (podium), Senator Steve Lathrop (left), and Senator Rob Clements (right)

Video from today’s press conference is available by clicking here.

GRAND ISLAND – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts hosted a press conference at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center to highlight bills that enhance public safety by investing in Nebraska law enforcement. He was joined by numerous State Senators and law enforcement leaders from across Nebraska.

“Law enforcement agencies in Nebraska have earned a stellar reputation through their dedicated work to protect the public,” said Gov. Ricketts. “This session, the Unicameral passed key legislation to help recruit, retain, and train officers. Here in Nebraska, we’re going the extra mile to attract the best and brightest to serve in law enforcement. We’re also committed to providing our officers with training and resources that are second-to-none.”

At the press conference, the Governor signed a ceremonial copy of LB 1241e. The bill streamlines the process for out-of-state law enforcement officers to gain certification to work in Nebraska. It also helps law enforcement agencies grow their workforces by offering incentive payments based on years of service.

Additionally, Gov. Ricketts noted key investments in law enforcement training and resources. LB 1014e allocates $47.7 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) assistance to expand the Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island. LB 1011e allocates $16.9 million of funds to upgrade and expand the State Patrol Crime Laboratory to meet increased demand to process evidence.

