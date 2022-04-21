Submit Release
PHOTO RELEASE: Baker-Polito Administration Marks Earth Week, Celebrates Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure in Acton 

ACTONRecently, the Baker-Polito Administration announced $13.1 million in grants through a new MassEVIP Direct Current Fast-Charging program to install 306 fast-charging ports at 150 locations across the Commonwealth, including the Town of Acton, which was awarded a $43,000 grant to install a Direct Current Fast-Charging electric vehicle charging station to be installed at Veterans Field. Fast-charging ports quickly recharge an EV’s batteries and get drivers back on the road in under 30 minutes. This funding supplements previous grants to the Town of Acton for a Level 2 charging station installed outside Town Hall (as seen below) and a town-owned Ford Mustang Mach-E and other electric vehicles.

Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) Commissioner Martin Suuberg (2nd from left) joined (left to right) Acton Town Manager John Mangiaratti, State Senator Jamie Eldridge, State Representatives Tami Gouveia and Danillo Sena, and local stakeholders to mark Earth Day 2022 and celebrate the Town of Acton being a leader on sustainability and on the electrification of its transportation infrastructure.

