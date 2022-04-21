Submit Release
News Search

There were 746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,904 in the last 365 days.

AG Statement: Utah Letter Blasts S&P on ESG Ratings

On April 21st 2022, Utah leaders wrote to S&P about their credit ratings for Utah. See the following news release:

SALT LAKE CITY — Today, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes, along with other state and federal leaders, unified in a letter to Standard and Poor’s (S&P), demanding the global credit rating agency stop publishing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) credit indicators as part of its credit ratings for states and state subdivisions. The state asserts that the ESG indicators are subjective and likely to be inappropriately influenced by political bias and trends.

Governor Spencer J. Cox, Lieutenant Governor Deidre M. Henderson, Attorney General Reyes, State Treasurer Marlo M. Oaks, State Auditor John Dougall, Senator Mike Lee, Senator Mitt Romney, Representatives Blake Moore, Chris Stewart, John Curtis, and Burgess Owens, Utah Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Brad R. Wilson asked for detailed responses from S & P Global President and CEO Douglas L. Peterson and S & P Global Ratings President Martina L Cheung.

The office released this statement from Attorney General Reyes: 

“S&P is out of bounds publishing ESG indicators for state and local governments,” said Attorney General Reyes. “Utah has an unparalleled record, maintaining the highest ratings from all rating agencies since each began rating the state. Credit rating agencies should be focused on an entity’s record of fiscal responsibility, the likelihood of repaying a loan, and other bellwether factors of creditworthiness when it comes to credit ratings—not relying on subjective criteria that play to political policy whims.”

To read the letter, click here.

Related

You just read:

AG Statement: Utah Letter Blasts S&P on ESG Ratings

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.