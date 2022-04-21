TWRA Announces Availability of 2022-23 Clean Stream Grants to Help with Habitat Protection Program

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announces the availability of grant dollars to assist cities, schools, community organizations, civic groups, watershed organizations, and conservation groups, etc., with stream clean-up projects and planting projects during the 2023-23 fiscal year.

Five grants, at a maximum of $1,000 each, are available for each of TWRA’s four regional Aquatic Habitat Protection projects (a total of $5,000 per region). The funds will be obligated as grants, so the grantee must have a nonprofit tax number. The application deadline for this program is June 30, 2022.

The grant money could be used to buy supplies such as rakes, work gloves, and garbage bags. Also, it could be used to pay disposal fees for solid waste and tire removal or to provide promotional items like project advertisement or T‑shirts and refreshments for volunteer support.

Grant proposals should include the applicant organization’s name, tax ID number, address, phone, and name of a contact person authorized to enter into contractual agreement on behalf of the organization. The proposal should also include the name of the stream, county or counties involved, and the project area and description.

Contact TWRA’s Della Sawyers at (615) 781-6577 or by email at della.sawyers@tn.gov with any questions. For additional information, interested persons may also contact a regional Aquatic Habitat Protection Biologist at the TWRA regional offices listed below:

Region I Allen Pyburn 200 Lowell Thomas Drive Jackson, TN 38301 (731) 423-6541 Email: Allen.Pyburn@tn.gov Region 2 Katie M. Murphy TWRA 5107 Edmondson Pike Nashville, TN 37204 Email: Katie.M.Murphy@tn.gov Region 3 Bobby Brown 464 Industrial Boulevard Crossville, TN 38555 (931) 484-9571 Email: Bobby.Brown@tn.gov Region 4 Rob Lindbom 3030 Wildlife Way Morristown, TN 37814 (423) 587-7037 Email: Dennis.Lindbom@tn.gov

---TWRA---

Clean Stream Grant Application