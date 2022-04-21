Dashaun Fields Wins 2022 Biz X Award for Female Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2022 Annual Biz X Awards.
Dashaun Fields, Founder and CEO of Slim Fit Beauty Med Spa, named the winner of Female Entrepreneur of the Year at the BIZ X Awards presented by ActionCOACH
I am so honored and grateful to be nominated and a finalist for 3 different award categories and win the 2022 Female Entrepreneur of the Year”HUMBLE, TX, USA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dashaun Fields, Founder and CEO of Slim Fit Beauty Med Spa, was named the winner of 2022 Female Entrepreneur of the Year at the BIZ X Awards presented by ActionCOACH in Las Vegas at Planet Hollywood. This award reflects outstanding performance as an entrepreneur and stands them amongst the best in business nationwide. This year’s Biz X attracted more than 450 attendees and had over 400 nominees in +30 categories with over 150 finalists from North America represented.
“I am so honored and grateful to not only be nominated, but to be a finalist for 3 different award categories including Best Overall Company and Minority-Owned Business of the Year. Winning Female Entrepreneur of the Year is personal and close to my heart and was the category that I wanted to win the most,” said Dashaun Fields, CEO of Slim Fit Beauty Med Spa. “This award shows that as long as I am resilient, determined, and stay the course, I can accomplish anything that I want in this life. I have had to overcome a lot of hurdles and hard times, and receiving this award is the true definition of perseverance. To receive an honor like this is both surreal and a true blessing. My goal is to be a role model for other women and pave the way for other females who aren't sure they can do it. I was blessed with this platform to share my story and success to help others. That is the legacy that I will leave the world!”
“The Biz X Awards recognize excellence and the work, results and growth our coaches and their clients have achieved. As the lifeblood of any local community, we recognize the power and contributions small businesses make every day,” said Brad Sugars, CEO & Founder of ActionCOACH.
The Biz X Conference and Awards is an annual event powered by ActionCOACH which attracts business minded professionals from all over North America to hear some of the most impactful thought leaders present new ideas and strategies for success. This year’s agenda included Donald Miller, Molly Bloom, Ken Schmidt, Dr. Michelle Rozen, Dr. Tony Alessandra, Terri Broussard Williams and Brad Sugars.
ActionCOACH is the world’s largest and most successful business coaching franchise in the world with coaches in 70 countries.
About Slim Fit Beauty Med Spa:
Slim Fit Beauty Med Spa is a medical spa with two locations in Humble, Texas which offer non-surgical aesthetic treatments to help their patients get slim and fit while enhancing their beauty. Slim Fit Beauty primarily offers Body Contouring services that target and break down fat deposits for gentle removal through the lymphatic system while slimming and contouring the body. Other services provided include: PDO Thread Lifts, Micro-needling, Cellulite Reduction, Skin Tightening, Pressotherapy, Mesotherapy, Liquid BBL, Detox Sauna Wrap Treatments, IV Therapy, Vitamin Injections, Facials, and Teeth Whitening.
For more information visit www.slim-fitbeauty.com
Dashaun Fields, Owner & Founder
Email: dfslimfitbeauty@gmail.com
Phone: (281) 570-2664
1207 N. Houston Ave, Humble, TX 77338
About ActionCOACH®:
ActionCOACH, the world’s largest business coaching franchise, was established and founded in Brisbane, Australia by Brad Sugars in 1993 when the concept of business coaching was still in its infancy. Since franchising the company in 1997, ActionCOACH has helped business coaching become more mainstream and the company has nearly 1,000 coaches in more than 70 countries working with approximately 18,000 businesses weekly to improve results. ActionCOACH specializes in coaching small to medium-sized businesses as well as executives, and their teams. ActionCOACH maintains its growth and strategic alliances by continual development of cutting-edge innovative technology, proven business processes, and systems to add value, satisfaction and additional income streams for its franchisees. ActionCOACH’s global headquarters is in Las Vegas.
For more information visit www.actioncoach.com
Carmen Gigar, Chief Marketing Officer
Email: carmengigar@actioncoach.com
5781 S Fort Apache Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89148
(702) 795.3188 or (888) 483-2828
Dashaun Fields
Slim Fit Beauty Med Spa
+1 281-570-2664
