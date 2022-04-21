More about Gov. Kemp Establishes Healthcare Workforce Commission

Submit Release
Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the establishment of a Healthcare Workforce Commission to address challenges in the hiring and retention of healthcare workers, including nurses, physicians, respiratory therapists, emergency medical personnel, and other clinical and nonclinical personnel.

"Our healthcare heroes have been through it all during the pandemic, and we thank them immensely for the sacrifices made and dedication shown," said Governor Brian Kemp. "To ensure the future health of Georgians and Georgia's healthcare system, it is imperative for the public and private sector to come together and examine current needs and identify strategies for workforce recruitment and retention. I will take this commission's findings into consideration as we continue working to keep Georgia the safest and healthiest place to live, work, and raise a family."

Governor Kemp established the commission by way of executive order. It can be found here. The 15-member commission must submit a Report of Findings to the Office of the Governor by December 31, 2022. Members will be announced at a later date.

