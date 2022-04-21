Spring is the time to prepare for possible flooding (published April 21, 2022)

While flood potential has been relatively low across the state thus far this spring, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds Minnesotans that it is always important to be prepared for flood conditions.

Flooding might not be on people’s minds, given last year’s extensive drought in Minnesota.

“Much of Minnesota was in severe drought last year and snowmelt has been gradual and prolonged for much of the state this spring, but drought doesn’t mean floods won’t happen,” State Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. “Because of climate change, Minnesota has experienced a significant increase in extreme rainstorms over large areas since 2000. The combination of extreme rain events and drier ground can add up to serious flooding without much warning.”

The DNR has a wide range of resources available to help municipalities and property owners prepare for flooding. An expanded DNR flood preparation, response and recovery page includes new videos and other information about flood hazard reduction and response and how to prepare. The page also has links to current flood forecasts and stream flow reports.

“The DNR has produced two new videos and has prepared a lot of other materials to help property owners and communities to be ready before floods happen,” Floodplain Management Coordinator Ceil Strauss said.

To help prepare your community or property for flooding: