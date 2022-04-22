First ADA-recognized Orofacial Pain Specialize in Colorado
DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In March 2022, Dr. Kevin Berry, owner and dentist at TMJ Therapy & Sleep Center of Colorado, became the first American Dental Association-recognized Orofacial Pain Specialist in Colorado.
The American Dental Association recognized the new specialty of Orofacial Pain in 2021, but Dr. Kevin Berry has been practicing neuromuscular and sleep dentistry for decades. Dr. Berry is a Diplomate of the American Board of Craniofacial Pain, completing over 500 hours of coursework, an oral presentation, and a written exam. He has treated over 4,500 patients with orofacial pain since opening his current practice in 2012 and at his previous practice, Denver Center for Cosmetic Dentistry.
In 2021, Dr. Berry obtained his Master of Science in Orofacial Pain and Oral Medicine from the University of Southern California. Through his advanced training, he has gained the title of
‘Specialist,’ which is hard-earned in dentistry. He looks forward to helping even more patients live their lives free of orofacial pain.
TMJ sufferers may experience jaw pain, bruxism, constant headaches, or other uncomfortable symptoms. Dr. Berry has helped patients with all of these. He conducts a comprehensive exam of the mouth and jaw to see if the patient’s temporomandibular joint is causing your pain. 3-D imaging allows Dr. Berry to analyze the underlying structures that make up the temporomandibular joint (the place where your mandible meets the skull, just in front of the ear). Often, the source of pain is a misaligned bite, also called malocclusion.
If the patient suffers from malocclusion, Dr. Berry treats orofacial pain using reversible, non-surgical techniques including custom-made orthotic and sometimes BOTOX® injections. After treatment, patients see a reduction in symptoms. As a specialist in Orofacial Pain, Dr. Berry prefers to treat the source of the pain instead of only addressing the symptoms.
Colorado patients may contact Orofacial Pain Specialist, Dr. Kevin Berry at (303) 816-3565 or online at https://www.tmjtherapyandsleepcenter.com.
