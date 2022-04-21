Attorney General Moody Continues Thin Line Tribute in Vero Beach
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
Attorney General Moody Continues Thin Line Tribute in Vero Beach
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Our courageous law enforcement officers stand on the thin line between chaos and order day in and day out, so it is vitally important that we, as Floridians, show these brave men and women our gratitude. Their job is crucial to the well-being of our state and the safety of our citizens, and I am grateful to be in Vero Beach to show my deep appreciation for these front-line officers and the sacrifices they make to help us build a Stronger, Safer Florida.”
Vero Beach Police Chief David Currey said, “We would like to thank Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody for the tribute to the men and women of the Vero Beach Police Department. We thrive on partnering and participating with our local businesses to make our community a better place to live. Without our community partners, we wouldn't be able to give back to our community when the need arises. Therefore, we appreciate them, and we are thankful for all that they do for our Agency.”
Attorney General Moody created Thin Line Tribute to give law enforcement officers the recognition they greatly deserve, but often do not receive. Thin Line Tribute launched in May 2021 at the Plant City Police Department. Attorney General Moody has visited seven agencies so far to give thanks and support to front-line officers. To view the latest Thin Line Tribute, honoring members of the Lady Lake Police Department, Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the agencies’ K-9 programs, clickhere.
To learn more about Thin Line Tribute, clickhere.
Thin Line Tribute is one of many ways Attorney General Moody shows support for Florida law enforcement. The statewideBack the Blue Award highlights law enforcement officers, citizens and organizations going above and beyond to make a positive impact on Florida communities.
To help with recruitment and retention issues at law enforcement agencies across Florida, Attorney General Moody created theBe A Florida Hero initiative. Be A Florida Hero is designed to make it easier than ever for someone who is interested in becoming a Florida law enforcement officer to learn about the different agencies, search open positions and find contact information to apply for available jobs.
Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed HB 3 into law, instituting additional benefits for law enforcement recruits. The new law includes one-time signing bonuses, education resources, relocation assistance and more. VisitBeAFloridaHero.com for more information about these benefits and job opportunities.