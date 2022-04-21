Submit Release
Attorney General Moody Continues Thin Line Tribute in Vero Beach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today stopped by the Vero Beach Police Department to continue the Thin Line Tribute initiative. Thin Line Tribute recognizes the courageous and often thankless work of front-line law enforcement officers. Attorney General Moody visited VBPD to show appreciation and personally thank the front-line officers for their hard work protecting Floridians every day. VBPD is known in the community for working with local restaurants and businesses to reduce nuisance crimes and maintain a safe environment for customers, residents and guests.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Our courageous law enforcement officers stand on the thin line between chaos and order day in and day out, so it is vitally important that we, as Floridians, show these brave men and women our gratitude. Their job is crucial to the well-being of our state and the safety of our citizens, and I am grateful to be in Vero Beach to show my deep appreciation for these front-line officers and the sacrifices they make to help us build a Stronger, Safer Florida.”

Vero Beach Police Chief David Currey said, “We would like to thank Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody for the tribute to the men and women of the Vero Beach Police Department. We thrive on partnering and participating with our local businesses to make our community a better place to live. Without our community partners, we wouldn't be able to give back to our community when the need arises. Therefore, we appreciate them, and we are thankful for all that they do for our Agency.”

Attorney General Moody created Thin Line Tribute to give law enforcement officers the recognition they greatly deserve, but often do not receive. Thin Line Tribute launched in May 2021 at the Plant City Police Department. Attorney General Moody has visited seven agencies so far to give thanks and support to front-line officers. To view the latest Thin Line Tribute, honoring members of the Lady Lake Police Department, Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the agencies’ K-9 programs, click

here.

To learn more about Thin Line Tribute, click

here.

Thin Line Tribute is one of many ways Attorney General Moody shows support for Florida law enforcement. The statewide

Back the Blue Award highlights law enforcement officers, citizens and organizations going above and beyond to make a positive impact on Florida communities.

To help with recruitment and retention issues at law enforcement agencies across Florida, Attorney General Moody created the

Be A Florida Hero initiative. Be A Florida Hero is designed to make it easier than ever for someone who is interested in becoming a Florida law enforcement officer to learn about the different agencies, search open positions and find contact information to apply for available jobs.

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed HB 3 into law, instituting additional benefits for law enforcement recruits. The new law includes one-time signing bonuses, education resources, relocation assistance and more. Visit

BeAFloridaHero.com for more information about these benefits and job opportunities.

