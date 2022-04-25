A New Testing System Helps Coal Power Burn Cleaner and Stronger
The new PLC interface on the ACFM V3 provides unparalleled reliability, even in harsh testing conditions and the integrated weigh scale reduces the need for peripheral equipment, resulting in an even more compact and portable test setup.
We've taken all the features that made the traditional ACFM so great and put them in a smaller package with rock-solid reliability.”LIVONIA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Airflow Sciences Equipment, a flow testing equipment company, has announced its latest release in a long line of innovative flow testing equipment. The ACFM V3 is the third installment of the Advanced Coal Flow Measurement device and brings improved accuracy along with safer and easier testing sessions.
— Craig Rood
Coal flow rate testing is essential for the efficient operation of coal-fired power plants. When coal flow rates are known, the combustion process can be tuned and optimized, reducing both operational costs and environmental impact. In other words, accurate testing data means that just the right mix of fuel and air will reach the power plant boilers, resulting in a cleaner burn with a higher energy output.
In reality, optimizing the combustion process requires multiple tests, a myriad of different tools, and a host of calculations. These tests take a significant amount of time in what are often rough conditions. The ACFM V3, however, wraps these many tests and tools into one convenient, suitcase-sized system, with nearly all of the testing procedures automated. A technician sets up a test using a simple touchscreen, records probe data by remote control, and can immediately have a test report in hand, with calculations that are completely device-driven. Even the probe itself can be motorized and automated, which nearly eliminates human influence on test results. With the ACFM, technicians are safer and power plants get accurate, reliable data more quickly.
"With the industry as focused as ever on maximizing the efficiency of the coal-fired power fleet, we are very excited to introduce the ACFM V3,” says Craig Rood, the Technical Director of Airflow Sciences Equipment. “We’ve taken all the features that made the traditional ACFM so great and put them in a smaller package with rock-solid reliability. We’re looking forward to the V3 servicing the industry for years to come!"
The ACFM is equipped to perform clean air tests, dirty air tests, and isokinetic sampling. The complete system also ensures compliance with international test standards such as ISO 9931 and U.S. standards such as ASME PTC 4.2. Power plants with specific testing requirements can customize the ACFM to meet their operational needs.
ACFM V3 Features:
- Dirty air pitot probe
- ISO 9931 or ASME PTC 4.2 coal sampling probe
- Cyclone separator and particulate sampling jar
- Control module with touchscreen and automatic data logging
- Remote control for rapid data collection
- Weigh scale with direct data transfer to the control module
- Secondary filter to minimize technician exposure to coal dust
- Seal Air Fitting to reduce leaks at the test port
- Exportable test data and reports
- Motorized probe with automated rotation (optional)
- Automated vacuum adjustment (optional)
The ACFM takes the guesswork out of fine-tuning coal flows in a power plant. With easier, safer, and quicker testing, power plants will have the accurate data they need to optimize performance.
To learn more about the ACFM V3 visit our website.
About Airflow Sciences Equipment
Airflow Sciences Equipment, a sister company of Airflow Sciences Corporation, develops custom testing systems that are highly accurate yet simple to operate. The company specializes in testing equipment and integration systems for velocity, temperature, pressure, particle sampling, and coal pipe testing, including calibration services performed in an on-site wind tunnel. In addition to the ACFM system, the company also produces the 3DDAS and MAP systems, which automate the measurement of flow rates in stacks and ductwork. Applications include HVAC, power, pollution control, food processing, auto, rail, and manufacturing.
Contact
To learn more about the ACFM V3 or request an individualized quote, contact Craig Rood.
Craig Rood
Airflow Sciences Equipment
+1 734-525-0300
crood@airflowsciences.com