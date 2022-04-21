PM to attend US-ASEAN Special Summit in mid-May

VIETNAM, April 21 -

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính will be attending the US-ASEAN Special Summit in Washington DC between May 12-13, 2022, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed.

Addressing the regular press briefing held in Hà Nội on Thursday, spokesperson for the foreign ministry Lê Thị Thu Hằng said the Government leader would lead the Vietnamese delegation participating in the summit, which will mark the 45th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the US and ASEAN, at the invitation of the US President Joe Biden.

The delegation will also pay a working visit to the US as well as have sessions and visits with the United Nations, she noted.

“It could be said that 27 years after the establishment of US-Việt Nam diplomatic relations, bilateral ties have witnessed amazing progress on the basis of mutual interests and respect for each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political system,” Hằng said.

Reporters also raised questions to the spokesperson about the recent comment from the new US Ambassador to Việt Nam Marc Knapper about his commitment to helping upgrade the ties between the two countries to Strategic Partnership – preferably in 2023 when the two countries celebrate the 10th-anniversary of the Comprehensive Partnership, and whether the elevation of relations might possibly be announced during PM Chính’s high-level visit to the US in May.

In response, spokesperson Hằng said Việt Nam-US comprehensive partnership has been flourishing and on this foundation, Việt Nam is willing and ready to work with the President Joe Biden administration to strengthen and deepen our bilateral relations in an effective and sustainable manner, for peace, stability cooperation, and development in the region and beyond, and for the interests of the two countries and the two peoples.

Việt Nam is actively preparing for PM Chính’s visit to the US, she added.

With regards to the participation of Myanmar and who will represent Myanmar in the upcoming US-ASEAN Summit, the spokesperson said the preparations for the summit have been undertaken following the guidelines and the protocols of ASEAN.

At present, all parties are working to finish preparations for this special summit, and both the US and ASEAN are looking forward to the successful organisation of this significant event, Hằng stated.

Earlier this week, in announcing the special summit, US White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the event will “demonstrate the United States' enduring commitment to ASEAN, recognising its central role in delivering sustainable solutions to the region’s most pressing challenges, and commemorate 45 years of U.S.-ASEAN relations.”

“It is a top priority for the Biden-Harris Administration to serve as a strong, reliable partner in Southeast Asia. Our shared aspirations for the region will continue to underpin our common commitment to advance an Indo-Pacific that is free and open, secure, connected, and resilient,” she added. — VNS