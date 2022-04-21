Increasing implementation of IoT in military is expected to support 5G in defense market revenue growth during 2021-2028

Emergen Research Logo

5G in defense Market Size – USD 195.9 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 47.3%,

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 5G in defense market size reached USD 9.31 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 68.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing implementation of Internet of Things (IoT) in military is expected to support market revenue growth during 2021-2028. Besides, increasing dependency on big data for decision making will boost market growth. Large volume real-time data capture using sensors installed on various platforms are processed and analyzed using sophisticated machine learning and Artificial Intelligence.

5G network slicing would enable creation of end-to-end virtual network as per the requirements of the application, which would enable operators to allocate required amount of resources as per network slice, thereby helping in more effective utilization of resources and significant reduction in operational expenditure. These are some major factors driving growth of global 5G in defense market revenue currently. provides the reader with a comprehensive view of the global 5G In Defense industry, acquainting them with the latest market trends, industry insights, and market share.

Get Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/867

Some Key Highlights in the Report

Small cell segment revenue is expected to expand at a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to significantly lower cost than macrocell and transmission of higher frequency waves.

Ultra-reliable Low-latency Communications (URLLC) segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to low latency and high speed, which would facilitate better connectivity and faster decision making.

North America is expected to register a larger revenue growth rate in the 5G in defense market over the forecast period than other regional markets due to robust presence of international and domestic 5G network providers such as Raytheon Technologies, Qualcomm Technologies., AeroMobile Communications Ltd.., NVIDIA Corporation., and Cisco Systems, Inc., among others in countries in the region.

The market research report contains significant details on the global 5G In Defense market value based on market dynamics and various growth factors. It scrutinizes several key aspects of the market, including the latest technological innovations in the industry, ongoing trends, and developmental opportunities. One of the most vital components of the report is the SWOT analysis, coupled with a detailed overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

Leading companies profiled in the report are: Raytheon Technologies Corporation, L3harris Technologies, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson., Thales Group, NEC Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, , Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Cisco Systems, Inc., AeroMobile Communications Ltd., and NVIDIA Corporation.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/5g-in-defense-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global 5G in defense market on the basis of communication infrastructure, core network technology, chipset size, services, platform, and region:

Communication Infrastructure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small Cell

Picocells

Femtocells

Macrocell

Core Network Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software-defined Networking (SDN)

Multi-user Edge Computing (MEC)

Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)

Fog Computing

Chipset Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) chipset

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) chipset

Millimeter Wave (MMwave) chipset

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB)

Ultra-reliable Low-latency Communications (URLLC)

Massive Machine Type Communications (MMTC)

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Land

Naval

Airborne

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report. In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2021 - 2028 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Major Regions Covered in the 5G In Defense Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Quick Buy—5G In Defense Market Research Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/867

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the 5G In Defense market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

A SWOT analysis is performed on the leading companies engaged in the 5G In Defense market to offer a better understanding of the strengths, opportunities, weaknesses, and threats of the leading companies. It also covers production and consumption rate, the volatility of prices and demands, market share, market size, global position, and market position of each player. The report also analyses key elements such as growth trends, concentration area, business expansion strategies, market reach, and other key features that offer companies insightful data to fortify their position in the 5G In Defense industry.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Oncology Informatics Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/oncology-informatics-market

Water Storage Systems Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/water-storage-systems-market

Operating Room Management Solutions Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/operating-room-management-solutions-market

Risk-based Monitoring (RBM) Software Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/risk-based-monitoring-software-market

Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/quantum-computing-for-enterprise-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-5g-in-defense-market