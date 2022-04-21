Plastic Extrusion Machine Market Report 2022-2027 | Industry Key players: Apex Engineers, Bausano & Figli S.p.A.

The global plastic extrusion machines market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of X% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plastic extrusion machines, also called plastic extruders, refer to the mechanical systems used in high-volume manufacturing processes to melt and transform raw plastics. They comprise of hoppers, barrels, temperature controllers, screw drives, and screw drive motors. Plastic extrusion machines work by heating, melting, and transporting the plastics through a screw to press them in a mold or work with them freehand. They help speed up the workflow while ensuring consistency throughout the manufacturing process. As such, plastic extrusion machines are gaining traction across various industries, owing to their high speed, greater flexibility, easy to operate process, bulk production advantage, excellent production quality, etc.Report MetricHistorical: 2016-2021Base Year: 2021Forecast Year: 2022-2027The global plastic extrusion machines market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.Plastic Extrusion Machines Market Trends and Drivers:The escalating demand for extruded plastic products in the consumer goods, packaging, automotive, and construction sectors is primarily driving the plastic extrusion machines market. Additionally, the shifting preferences towards automated plastic processing and manufacturing are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the elevating requirement for these processes in manufacturing fixed cross-sectional products with high accuracy is also augmenting the global market.Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/plastic-extrusion-machines-market/requestsample Moreover, the integration of plastic extrusion machines with advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, several leading manufacturers are investing heavily in the development of innovative product variants with enhanced quality and energy efficiency, which is anticipated to fuel the plastic extrusion machines market over the forecasted period.Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.Global Plastic Extrusion Machines Market Trends 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Apex Engineers, Bausano & Figli S.p.A., China National Chemical Corporation, Costruzioni Meccaniche Luigi Bandera SpA, DEGUMA-SCHÜTZ GmbH, Extrusion Technik USA Inc., Hillenbrand Inc., Kabra ExtrusionTechnik Ltd., Mitsuba Mfg. Co. Ltd., Reifenhäuser GmbH & Co. KG Maschinenfabrik, Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd., The Japan Steel Works Ltd., Well Shyang Machinery Co. Ltd. and Windsor Machines Limited.The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, machine type, process type, material, solution and application.Breakup by Machine Type:• Single-screw• Twin-screwBreakup by Process Type:• Blown Film Extrusion• Sheet/Film Extrusion• Tubing Extrusion• OthersBreakup by Material:• PVC• Polypropylene (PP)• Polyethylene (PE)• OthersBreakup by Solution:• New Sales• AftermarketBreakup by Application:• Building and Construction• Medical• Transportation• Consumer Goods• OthersBreakup by Region:• North America: (United States, Canada)• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)• Middle East and AfricaAsk Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3O2E5Fv If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.Key highlights of the report:• Market Performance (2016-2021)• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis• Market Drivers and Success Factors• SWOT Analysis• Value Chain• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive LandscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.About Us:IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. 