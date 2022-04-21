Holabird's Western Americana Auction, April 21-24, live and online, features hundreds of rare, highly collectible items

Rare, unissued Bodie Bank (Calif.) stock certificate from the 1870s. The Bodie Bank was formed in 1878. It was taken over in 1890 by JS Cain (est. $100-$200).

US Mint San Francisco 23.06-ounce silver ingot, 999.75 fine, sizable at 2 ¼ inches by 3 ½ inches, with original Mint patina strong throughout (est. $5,000-$9,000).

ADLAKE (short for “Adams and Westlake”) non-sweating red and blue lens lamp, 16 inches tall. ADLAKE did business in Chicago and Elkhart, Indiana (est. $200-$300).

Lot 4234 is a group of seven prints by the famed Western artist Charles M. Russell (1864-1926), each one rolled up and with metal clasps on the top for wall hanging (est. $300-$400).