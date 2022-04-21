Customer Communications Management Market Worth US$ 3.7 Bn by 2032 - Exclusive Report by FMI
EINPresswire.com/ -- The global customer communications management market is expected to advance at a CAGR of 10% throughout the forecast period, rising from a valuation of US$ 1.4 Bn in 2022 to US$ 3.7 Bn by 2032.
Increased use of customer communications management solutions and services across different sectors, including IT and telecom, retailing and commerce, healthcare, BFSI, travel and tourism, government, utilities, and other verticals, are the primary growth factors for the demand for customer communications management.
As multi-channel marketing and customer experience management become more advanced, as well as increased usage of mobility and analytics for customer communication management, the market for customer communication management software is constantly growing. These technologies allow businesses to create, manage, and distribute consumer communications across all channels while providing a consistent and personalized experience.
Customer communication management software is being driven by the demand for enterprises to enhance the customer experience and attract more consumers through a competitive, highly customized customer care program. The sales of customer communications management are also being fueled by enhancing agility and reliability across all consumer communications in order to discover and respond to market opportunities.
The cloud-based platform is constantly growing, allowing software applications to be deployed without the hassle and expense of managing and obtaining the underlying software and hardware layers. In order to add value to their goods, SMEs are emphasizing improved client interactions. The customer communications management software platform is planned to develop in a cloud-based ecosystem to serve both large and small businesses. As a result, businesses are expected to migrate to a cloud infrastructure in order to increase communication system flexibility.
As per the global customer communications management market study, the increasing requirement to keep users involved through communication over numerous channels is one of the primary factors driving the customer communications management market share. Customers in today's technology-driven world want to communicate with businesses via their preferred channels, such as voice, email, online, mobile, SMS, and social media, whenever and wherever they choose. Companies are encouraging client interactions across these many channels in order to stay competitive. However, offering a seamless CX is still hampered by the fact that these many channels remain in silos, preventing an organization from providing an omnichannel experience to the customer. More organizations are likely to migrate to omnichannel in 2021, moving away from a siloed approach. This has had a positive influence on the customer communications management market outlook.
Key Takeaways
•The solutions segment of the customer communications management market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 10% throughout the forecast period.
•The China customer communications management market size is expected to be valued at US$ 272.9 Mn by the end of the forecast period. Organizations have increased their offers in the CCM market as internet penetration and per-user online consumption has increased. This rapid expansion is due to the increasing rate of technological adoption.
•Because of several industry-leading businesses such as Open Text Corporation, Adobe, and others, North America is likely to hold a considerable customer communications management market share. Furthermore, due to the increased usage of technologies such as social media and mobility for customer relationship management in these countries, the market opportunity for customer communications management is growing.
•The customer communications management market size is projected to rise at a CAGR of 9.8% throughout the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
Adobe, Open Text Corporation, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Smart Communications, Capgemini, Quadient, Sefas Innovation, Inc., Napersoft, Inc., Hyland Software, Inc., Doxim, Messagepoint, Inc., HelpCrunch Corporation, Braze, Podium Corp Inc., Doxim, and others are among the major players in the global customer communication management market.
Recent Developments
OmniOMS 9.0, an improved version of the customer communication management system, was released by Newgen Software Technologies Limited in December 2020. Web design enhancements, thick client enhancements, business rule enhancements, chart feature enhancements, and import/export templates are all included in OmniOMS 9.0.
Oracle Corporation will launch the latest cloud-based customer experience management solutions for the communication industry in November 2020. This customer experience solution gives communications service providers data so they may better understand their customers and offer more personalised products, services, and care.
