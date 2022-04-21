Ground Tactical Radio Market Size to Reach $5.1 bn in 2027

Ground Tactical Radio Market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period to reach a value of US$ 5.1 Bn in 2027; reports Stratview Research.

How does the report help?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

There has been a rise in the production of lightweight tactical radios in recent years, which is expected to induce further demand in the overall market.

For example, in 2018, Harris Corporation (now L3Harris Technologies, Inc.) launched the AN/PRC-163 Army Radio, an advanced two-channel handheld radio (for the transmission of voice and data to the army personnel), which would significantly fuel the market growth in the coming years.

In addition, there have been several investments in the defense industry directed at ground tactical radios in recent years, which would boost the overall market. Some of them are:

In September 2021, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. signed a five-year contract worth over US$ 200 million with the US Army, for the delivery of 100,000 multi-channel software-defined Falcon IV AN/PRC-163 handheld radios and 65,000 AN/PRC -158 manpack radios. In April 2021, the company had signed a contract worth around US$ 50 million with an Asian country, for the delivery of Falcon-III radios for dismounted soldiers, military ground vehicles, and base station applications. In December 2020, Elbit Systems Ltd. signed a six-year contract worth approximately US$ 338 million with the Swiss Armed Forces, to provide the army-wide tactical mobile software-defined radio (SDR) network.

Ground Tactical Radio Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Device Type –

Ground- Ground Tactical Radio, and

Ground Tactical Radio, and Ground- Air/Ship Tactical Radio.

Product Type - (Fixed Radio and Deployed Radio [Man-Portable Radio {Handheld Radio and Manpack Radio} and Vehicle-Mounted Radio]) Frequency Type - (HF, VHF/UHF, and VHF/UHF with SATCOM), and Region –

North America - The USA, Canada, and Mexico,

Europe - Germany, France, The UK, Russia, and the Rest of Europe,

Asia-Pacific - China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific, and

Rest of the World - Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Others.

Ground Tactical Radio Market Insights

Based on the device type, the market is bifurcated into ground-ground radio and ground-air/ship radio. Among these radios, ground-ground radio is likely to remain the major demand generator in the foreseen future.

Similarly, based on the product type, the market is classified as fixed and deployed tactical radios. The deployed tactical radios form the nucleus for all the defense industry stakeholders and are estimated to maintain their dominance throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of frequency type, VHF/UHF is the most widely preferred frequency type for ground tactical radios. Several countries across the globe, invest in these radios as they are compact and have better data throughputs.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

In terms of regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market for ground tactical radios over the forecast period. This is largely attributed to the large focus on the development of soldier effectiveness and efficiency, through the smart soldier programs in the region.

Also, the US Pentagon has devised to increase its funding for communications, sensors, and electronics by about 20% over the next two years.

The US has also developed the Handheld, Manpack, and Small Form Fit (HMS) program that is aimed at procuring a family of software reprogrammable radios for tactical voice and data communications, which is likely to generate a huge demand in the forthcoming years.

Moreover, the country is home to the global market leader, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., which is the prime contractor for the US Department of Defense (DoD).

Who are the Top Market Players?

The global market for ground tactical radios is characterized by the presence of many global-level, regional-level, and local companies. There have been some major mergers and acquisitions in the industry in recent years, which significantly influenced the competitive dynamics. For example, in June 2019, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. announced an all-stock merger of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Below given is the list of key players mentioned in the report -

L3Harris Technologies, Inc

Elbit Systems Ltd

BAE Systems

Thales Group

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG





What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Ground Tactical Radio Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

The geographical presence of the key players.

