Announcing Haddie’s Bay Club: The Exclusive NFT Collection Inspired by Haddie the Lobster

Haddie is a one-in-a-million Cotton Candy Lobster discovered off the coast of Maine.

PORTLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get Maine Lobster is pleased to announce the launch of Haddie’s Bay Club , the exclusive NFT collection inspired by the rare and beloved Cotton Candy Lobster found off the coast of Maine – Haddie.Get Maine Lobster (GML) is a modern culinary adventure that brings the allure of the ocean right to consumers’ doorsteps. The company ships meaty, deep-water Maine lobsters, sweet diver scallops, and wild-caught swordfish, with all of the tools of the trade and personal touches, to turn eating of these delicacies into a divine culinary event.In the company’s latest news, Get Maine Lobster is diving from the Seaverse into the Metaverse by launching one of the most exciting NFT projects to date: Haddie’s Bay Club. Haddie’s Bay Club is an exclusive collection of 7777 NFTs, along with a special community, inspired by Haddie - the one-in-100 million Cotton Candy Lobster found off the coast of Maine. On November 5, 2021, Haddie was discovered by local lobsterman, Billy Coppersmith, who collaborated with founder and Chief Curator of GML, Mark Murrell, to become Haddie’s trusted guardian.“It started with a text message from Billy who said he found the crown jewel of the Gulf of Maine, an ultra-rare Cotton Candy Lobster, which he promptly named Haddie,” Mark says. “I just knew in my gut that the world would want to meet this incredible creation and, by just one week later, she had achieved over 4 billion impressions and resided as a top news story on major platforms.”As Haddie is adored by millions, Get Maine Lobster decided to take her to the next level with its upcoming NFT launch.“We want to inspire people to be brave, be 1-in-100-million, and we want to GIVE BACK,” Mark exclaims. “To do this, 10% of all Haddie related transactions will go straight into a treasury that is solely focused on marine conservation. We have developed a thoughtful roadmap with the mission of building a fun, inspired, and philanthropic community. This is only the beginning, and we can’t wait to see what comes next.”Haddie’s Bay Club will launch in the near future, with 7777 NFTs designed by artist Johnny Kiotis to celebrate all the special qualities Haddie embodies: rarity, bravery, and the freedom to flaunt everyone’s unique beauty inside and out. Along with this incredible original NFT artwork, Haddie NFT holders will also get exclusive access to one-of-a-kind experiences, such as a lobster bake in Maine, exclusive merch, and will get to vote on a nonprofit organization in the field of ocean and/or marine life conservation to receive 10% off revenue as a donation.Haddie’s Bay Club is currently being mined through carbon neutral NFT minting to ensure the project’s entry into the Metaverse reflects company values of sustainability to preserve Maine lobster for future generations.Haddie is now living in her forever home at a beautiful local aquarium in Maine.For more information about Haddie’s Bay Club, please visit the company’s website at https://haddiesbayclub.com/ or on Twitter at https://twitter.com/haddiesbayclub About Get Maine LobsterGet Maine Lobster was founded by CEO/Chief Curator, Mark Murrell – a passionate entrepreneur with a dedication to sustainability and delicious fare. Since its inception, Get Maine Lobster has become the most talked about online seafood company in the USA. Both Get Maine Lobster - and Mark - have been featured in Forbes, The Economist, Today Show, and many more top tier media outlets. The GML brand has worked with a number of Celebrity Chefs; Fabio Viviani, Dena Marino, Brian Duffy, and many others.This year, Get Maine Lobster launched Haddie’s Bay Club, a collection of 7777 NFTs and a special community inspired by Haddie, the 1-in-100-million Cotton Candy Lobster.