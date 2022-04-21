3D Bioprinting in Healthcare Industry | Megatrends and Untapped Growth Opportunities Detailed Analysis- Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Technological developments of the 3D Bioprinters and increasing investment in R&D of stem cell and regenerative medicines are driving the demand of the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3D Bioprinting with Biodegradable Polyester Platform

In recent years, 3D bioprinting has emerged as a cutting-edge additive manufacturing technology that allows for the processing of widely known (bio)polymers into scaffolds for the development of functional biological structures. The global 3D Bioprinting Market is expected to reach USD 2,687.8 million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the technological developments of the 3D bioprinters and growing funding of the private and public organizations to encourage bioprinting research. Increasing investments in research and development of regenerative medicines and stem cell research is augmenting the demand for the industry.

The pandemic has severely disrupted the supply chain and raw material supplies of the healthcare industry. In such a crisis period, many 3D bioprinting companies have decided to supply emergency medical supplies and equipment such as PPE kits, COVID-19 test kits, and ventilators, to support the healthcare workers. With the spread of the COVID-19, there is a sudden increase in the need for the vaccine, which is resulting in increased research and development of the vaccine and drug testing. The 3D bioprinting technology is also utilized in the research of the vaccine by different biotherapeutic companies. Due to the pandemic, the 3D bioprinting market is expected to experience significant growth due to the increase in demand over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Inkjet-based printing is expected to capture the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing adoption of Inkjet-based printing in the Healthcare Industry.

The living cells dominated the market with a revenue share of 46.2% in 2019, owing to the growing funding of the private and public organizations to encourage the research of the bioprinting technologies.

The research application is expected to register the largest market share in 2019 due to the growing demand for stem cell and regenerative medicines research.

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 48.1% in 2019, owing to the presence of technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure and uninterrupted initiatives of the government to enhance the healthcare industry.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for organ transplants, cosmetic surgeries, and lack of organ donors. Besides, the increasing investments of the government in the research and development of the vaccine due to the growing cases of COVID-19 is expected to fuel the demand for the 3D bioprinting in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D Bioprinting Market as follows:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Laser-based

Inkjet-based

Syringe-based

Magnetic Levitation

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hydrogels

Living Cells

Extracellular Matrices

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinical Application ( Blood Vessels, Skin)

Research Application (Regenerative Medicine, 3D Cell Culture, Drug research)

Regional Analysis of the 3D Bioprinting Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Overview:

The research report on the 3D Bioprinting market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the 3D Bioprinting business sphere.

