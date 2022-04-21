Submit Release
News Search

There were 684 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,053 in the last 365 days.

Two New Activated Sludge Solutions from EnviroMix Deliver Sustainable Flexibility in Wastewater Operation

BioCycle-ENR with the FlexZone Scenarios

BioCycle-ENR with the FlexZone delivers unparalleled flexibility, maximizing energy efficiency.

EnviroMix releases two new technologies to the market

CHARLESTON, SC, USA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EnviroMix is excited to release two powerful technologies that dynamically adapt anoxic, low dissolved oxygen (DO), and aerobic volumes to changing treatment conditions without the need for baffle walls. BioCycle-ENR Activated Sludge Process and the FlexZone Adaptive Process Volume System overcome the restrictions of conventional activated sludge design while:

- Eliminating decades of operation that is constrained, inefficient, and suboptimal
- Providing adaptability to achieve substantial energy savings today while maintaining the capacity for 20-year design conditions
- Ensuring reliability of effluent quality and minimizing chemical consumption

Building off of the company’s already proven technology, the FlexZone integrates BioMix Compressed Gas Mixing with a new or existing diffused aeration system to satisfy oxygen demand while minimizing energy consumption. BioCycle-ENR takes the solution a step further by providing integrated equipment and process controls to meet stringent nitrogen and phosphorus requirements.

The technologies enable effective carbon management by preventing over-aeration, thus creating environments that foster denitrification to reduce carbon and enhance fermentation to improve biological phosphorus removal. Treating wastewater to meet specific effluent limits can substantially reduce nitrogen and phosphorus discharge from municipal and industrial wastewater treatment facilities, protecting natural bodies of water and preventing disastrous ecological harm in marine habitats.

In the image, the three scenarios illustrate just a few of the many ways the environment in a single bioreactor can be manipulated to match influent loading throughout the life of the facility. As the influent loading reduces between Scenarios A, B, and C, the FlexZone effectively shuts off unneeded aeration to save energy and converts the environment to anoxic mixed conditions to improve denitrification. As shown in Scenario C, the system can also operate with SyncroMix — which is concurrent operation of BioMix and diffused aeration to independently meet mixing and oxygen demands — to provide a low DO environment for simultaneous nitrification and denitrification.

BioCycle-ENR and the FlexZone can be designed for greenfield treatment facilities or integrated into facility upgrades utilizing existing equipment. The system easily retrofits conventional activated sludge processes, oxidation ditches, sequencing batch reactors, and biological nutrient removal facilities.

To learn more about the energy efficiency, process optimization, straightforward operation, and unparalleled flexibility a BioCycle-ENR Activated Sludge Process with FlexZone Adaptive Process Volume System provides, visit www.enviro-mix.com/biocycle-enr/.

Jeanna Walls
EnviroMix
+1 843-573-7510
email us here

BioCycle-ENR Activated Sludge Process

You just read:

Two New Activated Sludge Solutions from EnviroMix Deliver Sustainable Flexibility in Wastewater Operation

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.