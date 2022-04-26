New color2view Benchtop Spectrophotometer
The revolution in color measurement continues, color2view combines multiple measurement methods color, gloss and fluorescence in one benchtop spectrophotometer
The new color2view is a revolutionary benchtop spectrophotometer that opens completely new horizons in color control”COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BYK-Gardner USA – worldwide partner of the automotive, paint and plastics industries for quality control of color, appearance, and physical properties – is introducing a new Benchtop spectrophotometer, the color2view, which represents a revolution in color measurement in every respect.
— John Kowalski
By combining several, different measurement methods, the color2view becomes an objective eye that evaluates our visual color impression in its entity. The color2view uses a circumferential illumination at 45° with 0° viewing to measure color as you see it. The circumferential illumination from 10 directions ensures repeatable measurement results on textured surfaces. Simultaneously with color, 20° and 60° gloss are measured to clearly differentiate medium gloss and high gloss samples. In addition, the color2view has a fluorimeter integrated to predict lightfastness by quantifying fluorescence – the calculated color change after fluorescence degradation is displayed with easy-to-understand CIELAB- and DE data. The combination of a spectrophotometer and a fluorimeter opens completely new perspectives for controlling color quality and guaranteeing long-term color stability. The color2view Pro offers a Jetness Mode which is specially designed to measure deep and deepest black with highest accuracy. It features excellent technical performance which also is assured for the very low reflectance range R < 0.1 %.
Easy to operate, intuitive navigation and new functionalities with the “special touch” create an unprecedented User Experience:
The compact and lightweight instrument can be easily rotated to adapt the orientation - "top or front port" - to one's personal needs or sample size and shape. Operation via the brilliant, color touchscreen is icon-based and just as intuitive as using a smart-phone. An integrated camera permits a live preview of the measurement spot. This prevents false readings on imperfections or scratches and ensures precise positioning of the sample. As so often, it's the little things that make life easier, and to be able to offer these, we are always keen to go the extra mile. A lot of thoughtful engineering has gone into the color2view to provide new and useful functionalities. The result is a storage compartment for standards, which ensures that the standards are always at hand and yet protected, and a smart sample holder. The sample holder can be stored flat in the housing of the instrument when not in use and be parked at several positions on its way to the measurement area where it touches the sample’s surface gently thanks to the soft-close function. The color2view X models can be used with interchangeable apertures to measure small to large samples.
Breakthrough technical performance guarantees a seamless global color management across the complete supply chain:
The proven, innovative BYK LED technology guarantees an outstanding performance. Short-term, long-term and temperature stability are unsurpassed in the industry. The extra-large measurement spot with homogenous illumination guarantees highly repeatable and representative readings. All together highest accuracy and inter-instrument agreement are ensured and allow you the use of digital standards. Nevertheless, the implementation of digital standards was up to now limited to one instrument family. For the first time ever in the industry, digital standards can be exchanged between benchtop and portable color instruments without any extra-profiling. Due to the excellent intra-instrument agreement between color2view and spectro2guide, the seamless use of digital standards has become reality.
The new color2view is a revolutionary benchtop spectrophotometer that opens completely new horizons in color control.
Contact Us For More information on this product and other color, appearance or physical test instruments from BYK-Gardner USA
About BYK
BYK is one of the world’s leading suppliers in the field of additives and measuring instruments. Additives are chemical substances which, when used in small quantities, improve product properties such as scratch resistance or surface gloss. Manufacturing processes are also optimized by the addition of additives.
The coatings, inks, and plastics industries are among the main consumers of BYK additives. Yet with the production of oil and gas, the manufacture of care products, the production of adhesives and sealants, and construction chemistry, too, BYK additives improve the product characteristics and production processes. Testing and measuring instruments from BYK can effectively evaluate the quality of color, gloss, and appearance as well as the physical properties of paint, plastic, and paper products and are an important part of quality control.
As a globally operating specialty chemicals company, BYK has production sites in Wesel, Kempen, Moosburg, Schkopau and Geretsried (Germany), Deventer, Denekamp and Nijverdal (Netherlands), Widnes (UK), Wallingford, Chester, Gonzales, Louisville, Rochester Hills, Earth City (USA) and Tongling (China).
Today the company employs around 2,200 people worldwide and forms part of the ALTANA Group.
# # #
Sherri B Thompson
BYK-Gardner USA | Paul N. Gardner Company
+1 954-623-5817
sherri.thompson@Altana.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other