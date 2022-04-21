RNA Transcriptomics Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

Emergen Research

The global RNA transcriptomics market size is expected to reach USD 12.46 Billion in 2028

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market evaluation report on the RNA transcriptomics market explores how the RNA Transcriptomics market will continue to expand for the forecast period 2020 - 2027. The study further serves as a unique research for stakeholders, product owners, and field marketing executives looking for actionable data and unique resource on market size, share, and growth. The market intelligence report gives business evangelists an authority to review the major trends, opportunities, and challenges expected to shape the future of the industry during the estimated period. Importantly, the study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies

Rising prevalence of cancer, diabetes, and hepatitis B, and growing focus on various drug development initiatives are key factors boosting revenue growth of the global market

RNA Transcriptomics Market Size – USD 4.46 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.6%, Market Trend – Growing use of transcriptomics technologies in analyzing gene expression

The report entails an organized database of the RNA Transcriptomics market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline. Therefore, the report, published by emergenresearch, is a detail-oriented compilation of the crucial aspects of the RNA Transcriptomics market, including the key players’ product offerings, the wide application range of these products, the major market segments, leading market contenders, their company profiles, pricing strategies, production capacities, revenue generation schemes, technological advancements, and many others.

In October 2019, Ambry Genetics introduced a transcriptomic test +RNAinsight, which allows clinicians to simultaneously perform RNA and DNA testing and identify the risk of genetic mutations that may develop cancer.

Reagents segment is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.0% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising demand for high-quality reagents and growing research and development activities in the pharmaceutical sector.

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to continue to register the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period, which can be attributed to rising number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and increasing focus on drug development.

Key players operating in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., GenXPro GmbH, Fluidigm Corporation, CD Genomics, Sequentia Biotech SL, and Acobiom.

Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing application of RNA sequencing in drug discovery, rising investment in pharmaceutical research by governments and various private investors, and increasing demand for customized medicines. RNA transcriptome analysis helps researchers to understand the distribution of genes and functional patterns of each gene present in an organism. This analysis assesses all elements of a transcript, such as non-coding RNAs, mRNAs, and microRNAs, to identify the transcriptional structure of genes and quantify each transcript's changing behavior at the development stage. Transcriptomics has a variety of applications in diagnostics and disease analysis. Transcriptome analysis has been widely used to study heterogeneity of tumors, classify tumors into molecular subtypes, and examine treatment therapy and patient outcomes.

Commonly applied transcriptome analysis methods are hybridization-based microarray, real-time PCR, NGS-based RNA-sequencing (RNA-seq) methods, RNA interference, and bioinformatics tools. Growing need to analyze a large number of genes to better understand gene-to-drug interactions is expected to increase the application of transcriptomic technologies in drug development and discovery applications.

A novel research report on global RNA Transcriptomics has been recently published by Emergen Research to offer a comprehensive overview of the industry with latest and emerging market trends between 2021 and 2028. The report offers a detailed overview of the market with precise information about product type, application, market size, revenue share, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The report also assesses market trends that can have favorable impact on the market in the coming years along with detailed examination of various market segments on global and regional levels.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

This report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in the RNA Transcriptomics market following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has drastically affected the global economic landscape, thereby disrupting the operating mechanism of the RNA Transcriptomics market. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global RNA transcriptomics market based on product, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Reagents

Instruments

Software

Service

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Microarrays

Polymerase Chain Reaction

RNA Sequencing

RNA Interference

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Clinical Diagnostics

Toxicogenomics

Drug Discovery

Comparative Transcriptomics

End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

BENELUX

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global RNA Transcriptomics market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global RNA Transcriptomics market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

