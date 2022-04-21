Plywood Market Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast by 2022-2027

Plywood Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the plywood market to reach US$ 59.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.24% during 2022-2027.

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Plywood Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global market reached a value of US$ 43.0 Billion in 2021. Plywood is a manufacturing board that is made from the thin layers of wood veneers, which are then glued together at right angles. A thin outer layer of plastic, fabric or Formica, and resin-impregnated paper can be added to the back and face of the veneers to improve product durability. The components help prevent the plywood from abrasion, corrosion, and moisture and facilitate the better binding of paints and dyes. Currently, several variants of plywood are available that are designed with low toxicity materials to enhance durability and aesthetics.

The rising use of plywood across the construction, aerospace, and marine industries is one of the key factors primarily driving the market growth. Plywood offers high structural flexibility, strength, and resistance against chemicals and excessive heat. The key players are heavily investing in technological advancements to reduce manufacturing costs and increase profitability, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the plywood market to reach US$ 59.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.24% during 2022-2027.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Georgia-Pacific LLC

PotlatchDeltic Corporation

Weyerhaeuser Company Ltd.

Boise Cascade Company

UPM-Kymmene Oyj

SVEZA Forest Ltd.

Metsä Wood (Metsäliitto Cooperative)

Latvijas Finieris AS

Austral Plywoods Pty Ltd.

Eksons Corporation Berhad (BHD)

Market Segmentation:

Residential

Commercial

Breakup by New Construction and Replacement Sector:

New Construction

Replacement

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

