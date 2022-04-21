Submit Release
Avocado Oil Market Opportunities by Types, Demand, Top Manufactures and Application in Grooming Regions 2022-2027

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global avocado oil market to reach US$ 770.9 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2022-2027.

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled "Avocado Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global market reached a value of US$ 519.5 Million in 2021. Avocado oil is extracted from avocado’s pulp, which is made up of heart-healthy oleic acid and a monosaturated fatty acid of omega-9. The fruit is high in potassium and fiber, rich in texture, and has an exquisite flavor. The oil is a rich source of antioxidants, and has moisturizing, emollient, and toning effect, which helps in keeping the skin glowing by reducing dry skin, blemishes, acne, and wrinkles. Consequently, avocado oil finds extensive application across the food and beverage (F&B), cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries.

The rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders, such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders, is one of the prime factors driving the avocado oil market growth. Apart from this, the shifting consumer preference toward the consumption of healthy oils, such as avocado oil, from high-fat oil and butter, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. The growing demand for avocado oil across the healthcare industry and the rising awareness regarding the health benefits of avocado oil are other factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global avocado oil market to reach US$ 770.9 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2022-2027.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Olivado Group
Sesajal
Grupo Industrial Batellero
The Village Press
Spectrum organics
Bella Vado
Chosen Foods LLC

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Extra Virgin Oil
Refined Oil
Blends
Others

Breakup by Application: 

Food and Beverages
Cosmetics
Pharmaceuticals
Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel: 

Business to Business
Business to Consumer
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online Stores
Others

Regional Insights:

North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here

