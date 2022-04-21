Personal Care Packaging Market Report (COVID-19 Analysis) by Worldwide Market Trends & Opportunities and Forecast 2028

Personal Care Packaging Market

Increasing consumer awareness of sustainable, compact, and long-lasting product packaging is supporting boost market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Personal Care Packaging Market size is expected to reach USD 40.15 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. High demand for eco-friendly packaging products, and increasing preferences for innovative packaging solutions such as stand-up pouches are factors expected to drive personal care packaging market revenue growth. In addition, rising awareness of personal hygiene & health among youngsters, inclining demand for biodegradable packaging materials in developed and developing countries, and rising awareness of compact, sustainable, and long-lasting product packaging are factors expected to boost demand for personal care packaging in the near future.

Manufacturers are nowadays persuading consumers to try out innovative products by offering goods at low-cost and small-sized formats. As high sales volumes are one of the main preventive measures for most users, this strategy is gaining traction in the global market. In addition, major players are aiming to develop packaging products by using materials such as sugar cane, mycelium, and recycled plastics, due to rising shift of consumers towards ecologically friendly alternatives. Furthermore, advancements in technology has resulted in emergence of various novel packaging designs such as sprays, sticks, pen types, and roller balls. Personal grooming products are sold in small packages owing to extensive innovations in this field. Expansion of e-Commerce sector, development of creative packaging, increasing introduction of men grooming products, and increasing focus on sustainability and convenience are helping key players to reach sustainability goals and this is expected to drive revenue growth of the global market.

Download PDF Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4190

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

• Bottles segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period, owing to many benefits of using bottles as cosmetic product packaging such as high tensile strength, versatility, package integrity, and non-reactive with content.

• Paper segment is expected to account for considerably large revenue share in the global market during the forecast period. Paper packaging offer various properties such as recyclability, reusability, high mechanical strength, printability, lightweight, and wide availability. In addition, high demand for eco-friendly products is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment in the upcoming years.

• Cosmetics segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market during the forecast period. Constantly rising demand for cosmetics, increasing focus of the fashion industry to use online platform in order to increase sales, and rapidly growing e-Commerce sector, especially in developing countries are some of the major factors driving revenue growth of the segment.

• North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. The market in Unites States is expected to be contribute major revenue share in North America market, as it is a manufacturing hub of cosmetics and personal grooming products. Additionally, increasing online sales of these products and expansion of e-Commerce channels is expected to drive revenue growth of the market in this region. For instance, Government of U.S. implemented a new norm that necessitates monitoring of every product before these are classified as natural. This regulation is expected to impel companies to enhance brand values and increase sales of products.

Major companies in the global market report include Amcor Limited, WestRock Company, Saint-Gobain SA, Bemis Company Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Mondi Group, Albéa Services SAS, Ampac Holdings LLC, Gerresheimer AG, and AptarGroup.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global personal care packaging market based on product type, materials type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Bottles

• Jars

• Cans

• Tubes

• Pouches

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Plastic

• Glass

• Metal

• Paper

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Skin Care

• Oral Care

• Hair Care

• Cosmetic

• Bath & Showers

• Others

Request a Customization of The Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4190

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key questions answered by the report

• What was the size of the global personal care packaging market in 2020?

• What is the expected revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of global personal care packaging market over the forecast period?

• By application, which segment is expected to account for largest revenue share between 2021 and 2028?

• Which region is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?

• Which key companies are operating in the global market?

• What are the driving factors of global personal care packaging market?