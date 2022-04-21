Semiconductor Bonding Market to Grow at CAGR 3.8% by 2030 | The Brainy Insights

The increasing adoption of thin wafers in the semiconductor sector is a significant driver of the wafer bonding market's expansion.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global semiconductor bonding market is expected to grow from USD 874 million in 2021 to USD 1222.6 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2022-2030. The growing use of piled die technology in IoT devices propels the semiconductor bonding market forward. Stacked die refers to the process of stacking one bare die on top of another within a single semiconductor package; it is used to use the same location area on a membrane for multiple functions. Die stacking improves electrochemical device characteristics because shorter connectivity routing between electronic circuits improves digital signals. The semiconductor industry's device manufacturers (OEMs) are concentrating on utilizing the concept of IoT beyond interconnection.

The wafer bonder segments dominated the market with a market share of around 41.2% in 2021.

The type segment is divided into wafer bonder, flip chip bonder, and die bonder. The wafer bonder segment dominated the market with a market share of around 41.2% Million in 2021. Wafer bonders are used on the research and development and manufacturing scales whenever sufficient mechanical bonding of two components is needed. This bonding process can be transitory or perpetual, and a range of measures and innovations have been developed based on the substances associated and the implementations required.

The LED segment dominated the market with the market share of 29.33% in 2021.

The application segment is divided into CMOS Image Sensors, RF Devices, LED, and 3D NAND, MEMS, and Sensors. The LED segment dominated the market with a market share of around 29.33% in 2021. LED is known as Light-emitting Diode, and when an electric current passes through a Light Emitting Diode (LED), it emits light. To accomplish this, p-type semiconductor gaps reassemble with n-type semiconductor electron density to produce light. The wavelength of the light radiated is determined by the semiconductor object's absorption edge. Bandgaps are typically broader in thicker materials with more powerful molecular bonds.

The die bonding technology segment dominated the market, accounting for around 64.2% of market share in 2021.

The technology segment is divided into die bonding technology (flip-chip attachment, epoxy die bonding, hybrid bonding, and eutectic die bonding), wafer bonding technology (tcb wafer bonding, direct wafer bonding, hybrid bonding, and anodic wafer bonding). The die bonding technology segment dominated the market, accounting for around 64.2% million of market share in 2021. Die bonding is a production method used in semiconductor wrapping. It is the process of affixing a die (or chip) to a material or package using adhesive or sinter, also known as die to attach or die placement. The procedure begins with selecting a die from a waffle pack and positioning it on the material. The die is inserted into an earlier disbursed epoxy.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analyzed based on five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global semiconductor bonding market with a 38.5% of market share in 2021. This is due to the region's emerging regions, Japan and India—adopting advanced tech faster. As technology awareness grows in the Asia-Pacific region, so does the demand for consumer electronic goods. As a result, the market for semiconductor bonding is expanding.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of market include BE Semiconductor Industries NV, ASM Pacific Technology Ltd., Kulicke & Soffa, Panasonic, Fuji Corporation, Yamaha Motor Robotics Corporation Co., SUSS MicroTech SE, Shiaura Mechatronics among others.

