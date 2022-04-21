Subtonomy Continues Expansion into MEA and APAC - Announces New Sales Offices in Paris, France & Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
EINPresswire.com/ -- Stockholm, Sweden - 10am 20th of April 2022 - SUBTONOMY, the leading Customer & Network Experience Platform provider in the Nordics, has announced it is opening two new sales offices in Paris (France) and Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) to support its growing business in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Asia Pacific (APAC).
Surge in demand for Subtonomy’s products
Subtonomy has seen a surge in demand for both its Customer & Network Experience Platform - which provides invaluable, real-time insight into the experience of customers across all networks (2G, 3G, 4G, 5G NSA, 5G SA, fibre and broadband) to operational, customer care, business and marketing teams – as well as its applications supporting enterprise customers, MVNOs and customer self-service across all the regions in which it operates. This demand is driven by:
• 5G increasing expectations for efficient, omnichannel customer service and personalized experiences
• coronavirus pandemic boosting demand for chatbots and self-service, which require real-time network experience data to support customer queries
• huge increases in complex and QoS-sensitive service such as streaming video, videoconferencing and gaming driving support demands
• increased homeworking, which means CSPs now need to seamlessly support workers across fibre broadband, traditional broadband and mobile networks.
MEA needs support that matches its network experience, as it transitions to a knowledge economy
In MEA 5G coverage is increasing fast and, with it, customer expectations. STC Kuwait, for example, achieved nationwide 5G coverage in October 2019 and the UAE’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) is pushing for total coverage across the Emirates by 2025. Qatar 2022 will be the first global sporting event for fans since the coronavirus pandemic, and will showcase a wide variety of new 5G-based experiences. But beyond sport, the Gulf countries have been adopting 5G as part of a larger effort to transition from oil-based to knowledge-based economies. The Gulf states have even built high-tech hubs such as Lusail (Qatar), Duqm (Oman), Riyadh and Neom (KSA), and Masdar City (UAE). And the pandemic has increased demand for Arab-language chatbots. All of which is driving the need for more efficient, personalized customer support such as that enabled by Subtonomy.
APAC needs to support demanding new services at low cost
If coronavirus had not disrupted international travel, Tokyo 2020 would have been the first connected Olympics, showcasing advanced use of IoT, drones, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, augmented and virtual reality. But despite the travel ban, AI use has continued apace in the region and 5G is being used for everything from Smart Ambulance Services to onboarding new employees. Alibaba alone has invested $1 billion in AR and VR startups in the last couple of years, with its latest round being $60m in smart glasses maker Nreal. Gaming is also booming in Asia with South Korean operators using their 5G networks to launch cloud gaming propositions, including KT’s GameBox; while in Singapore, Singtel’s cloud gaming proposition uses its 5G standalone network to deliver a superior experience to users; and Thailand’s dtac has launched Gaming Nation. But with Asian operators needing to deliver superior customer at a low cost, a new approach it needed.
Expanded sales team will help increase support for MEA and APAC
As service providers across both MEA and APAC recognize that they need to support customers with a better service experience – providing personalized notifications when things go wrong, resolving problems rapidly and cost-effectively, and even fixing issues before customers notice – they’re increasingly turning to Subtonomy. Our Customer & Network Experience Platform provides all the data they need to empower and transform customer support, and our easy-to-use applications enable the same data to be used across all channels of operation and for a variety of use cases.
Fredrik Edwall, SVP Sales & Marketing at Subtonomy, comments: “As interest in our products increases across both regions it makes sense to boost our local presence to enable us to support partners, customers and prospects more readily. I’m delighted to welcome Sorab Boubakour and Simon Kong to our team. We’re really looking forward to working with Sorab and Simon to help service providers across MEA and Asia take customer support to the next level.”
