Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market to Rise at CAGR of 7.3% During Forecast Period, Notes The Brainy Insights

Rising population and rising demand for food and vegetables are some major drivers driving the growth of integrated pest management pheromones market.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global integrated pest management pheromones market is expected to grow from USD 753.52 million in 2020 to USD 1524.38 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2021-2030. In the global integrated pest management pheromones market, advancements in farming and cultivation have played a key role in boosting demand. Pesticides and chemicals have been used more frequently to protect crops from plagues and diseases. As a result, farmers are using more pest management pheromones to safeguard cash and food crops. The need of enhancing agricultural productivity has recently been recognised by governments, prompting them to invest in new technologies. This has enabled the global integrated pest management pheromones market generate new revenue.

The sex pheromones segment dominated the market with a market value of around 437.04 million in 2020.

The product segment is divided into aggregation, sex, alarm. The sex pheromones segment dominated the market with a market value of around 437.04 million in 2020 due to their widespread use in the field to control pest populations Because they prevent mating disturbance and larvae multiplication on trees and crops, these pest management pheromones are regarded highly effective for pest management.

The horticulture segment is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period.

The application segment is divided into agriculture, forestry, storage facilities, horticulture. The horticulture segment is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period as trends shift and a modern approach to horticulture gains traction. During the forecast period, storage facilities are expected to gain a significant share of the market.

The mating disruption segment dominated the market, accounting for around 263.73 million of global revenue in 2020.

The mode of application segment is divided into mass trapping, monitoring & detection, mating disruption, others. The mating disruption segment dominated the market, accounting for around 263.73 million of global revenue in 2020. Male insects are confused by artificial dispensers produced in this integrated pest management technique, delaying mating and pest reproduction. Due of their potential to disturb the behavior of male insects, sex pheromones are commonly used in mating disruption operations, impacting the development of moths.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analyzed based on five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America region emerged as the largest market for the global integrated pest management pheromones market with a 278.05 billion of the market revenue in 2020. Improved technology, including as IPM, chemical and biofertilizers, and grain elevators, have begun to be adopted by farmers in North America. Many farmers have been forced to implement integrated pest management techniques for crop protection due to a growing demand for effective pest management strategies to develop specialized crops. The federal government of Canada's adoption of the precision farming effort to develop environmentally and economically friendly practices is projected to provide opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of market include Agrisense BCS Ltd, Novagrica, Shin-Etsu Chemicals, Indore Biotech Inputs and Research Pvt. Ltd., International Pheromone Systems Ltd (IPS), Russell IPM, Pheromone Chemicals, Ponalab, Trécé, Inc. and Suterra LLC among others.

