At 7% CAGR, Global Hybrid Seeds Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 52.33 Billion by 2030 | The Brainy Insights

Hybrid seeds market growth is driven by sustained approach to agricultural methods from both developed and emerging countries.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hybrid seeds market is expected to grow from USD 26.6 Billion in 2020 to USD 52.33 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period 2021-2030. Because of the increased acceptance of high-quality seeds, smart agriculture, and new product penetration around the world, the hybrid seeds market is continuing to grow. The global hybrid seeds market is developing due to the increasing adoption of biotechnology in smart agriculture to fulfil the increased demand for high-quality seed to boost crop yield.

The grains segment led the market with a market value of 11.31 billion in 2020.

The crop type segment is divided into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, and vegetables. The grains segment led the market with a market value of 11.31 billion in 2020. The expanding cultivation area under various crops around the world is attributed to the segment's growth. The most important commercial crops are rice, sorghum, and corn, which account for more than half of the global market. The increasing use of these cereals and grains in staple foods around the world is also propelling product demand in this segment. The growth of the hybrid seeds market is being fueled by favorable climate conditions, storage facilities, and widespread adoption of advanced technology.

The corn segment is expected to dominate the hybrid seeds market by key crop over the forecast period.

The key crop segment is divided into corn, soybean, rice, cotton, tomato, canola, cucumber, hot pepper, watermelon. During the forecast period, the corn segment is expected to dominate the hybrid seeds market by key crop. Corn's increased use for feed and industrial purposes is one of the primary causes driving its demand and growing use among corn growers to boost profitability. Insect resistance and herbicide tolerance are the most often used commercial features in corn hybrid seeds.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analyzed based on five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. During the forecast period, the hybrid seeds market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. Supportive regulations and rising food and feed demand, as well as subsidy provisions, are promoting their acceptance in various markets, particularly in the Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of market include BASF SE, Bayer AG, Syngenta Group, KWS SAAT SE, Land O’ Lakes, Sakata Seed Corporation, Groupe Limagrain, Corteva Agriscience, UPL Limited, DLF, Longping Hi-tech, Rallis India Limited, Enza Zaden, Takii & Co. Ltd, Barenbrug Holding B.V, FMC Corporation, Mahyco, Imperial Seed Company, Allied Seed LLC, Ampac Seed, SL Agritech Corporation, BrettYoung, Rasi Seeds, Vikima Seed A/S and CN Seeds among others.

