Minister Highlights Morocco's Public Service Digitization Strategy in IMF-WB Meetings

MOROCCO, April 21 - Minister of Digital Transition and Administrative Reform Ghita Mezzour highlighted Morocco's public service digitization strategy, which focuses on inclusion and trust between citizens and the administration.

Speaking at a panel held on Wednesday as part of meetings between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB), Mezzour said that "Morocco's New Development Model advocates digitization for all public services."

This digitization will allow citizens "to access [public services] in a simple and transparent way without having to physically visit administration offices," she explained at this virtual event on digital revolution.

The Moroccan minister further highlighted the major role of digital transformation in the socio-economic development of the Kingdom, in accordance with the enlightened vision of HM King Mohammed VI.

She added that her department works closely with various administrations to accompany them in the development of their digital vision, simplify their procedures and achieve a digital transition that places the citizen at the center of its action.

Mezzour also highlighted the progress of the Kingdom in terms of infrastructure of information technology and communication (ICT), indicating that Morocco is in the Top 3 of African countries with the best ICT infrastructure.

The event, which was attended by the Spanish Secretary of State for Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence, Carme Artigas Brugal, and the Minister of Education and Science of Mongolia, Enkh-Amgalan Luvsantseren, focused on the contribution of digital technologies to growth dynamics, productivity, inclusion and resilience.

According to the World Bank, developing economies have adopted innovative digital solutions that enable economic transformation and put them on a path to green, resilient, and inclusive growth.

Private and public investments in digital solutions bring essential services to the poorest, create jobs, strengthen small and medium-sized enterprises, facilitate trade and services, and build resilience to shocks.

The IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings bring together finance and development ministers, central bankers, private sector leaders, civil society organizations, and academic experts in the U.S. capital April 18-24.

Discussions will focus on global issues such as the world economic situation, poverty reduction, economic development and aid effectiveness.

MAP 20 avril 2022