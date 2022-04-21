Dermatitis Market Player Collaborations Help Drive Growth Rate At 8%

Dermatitis Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Dermatitis Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dermatitis market has witnessed a trend of increasing mergers and acquisitions (M&As), done with the purpose of business expansion and increasing visibility. M&As are playing a significant role in today's world and are assumed to expand this market in the years to come. The vendors in this industry are focusing on collaboration and partnerships to expand their portfolio and improve market presence. Companies are also strategically making M&As with a view to reduce competition and increase the scalability of their business.

The global dermatitis market size is expected to grow from $5.92 billion in 2021 to $6.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global dermatitis market share is expected to reach $8.06 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Major players covered in the global dermatitis industry are LEO Pharma A/S, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi S.A., Bayer HealthCare, Encore Dermatology Inc., Meda Pharmaceuticals, Allergan Plc. (Republic of Ireland) and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Growth in atopic dermatitis market is primarily driven by the increasing global prevalence of the disease. Prevalence of dermatitis in children is estimated to be around 15-20% while it is 1-3% in adults. The rising cases of food allergies are adding to the prevalence of dermatitis which ultimately leads to the increase in demand for the medicines to cure this disease. For example, according to the allergy asthma network 2020, approximately 31.6 million people in the United States have some form of atopic dermatitis. The prevalence of atopic dermatitis globally in children have 15-20 percent and in adults have 1 to 3 percent.

TBRC’s global dermatitis market report is segmented by drug class into corticosteroids, emollients/moisturizers, antihistamines, calcineurin inhibitors, antibiotics, immunomodulators, interleukin inhibitors, by distribution channel into hospital, retail pharmacies, drug stores, online or mail pharmacies, by route of application into topical, oral, injectable, by application into cancer, blood disorders, chronic diseases, infectious diseases.

TBRC's global dermatitis market report is segmented by drug class into corticosteroids, emollients/moisturizers, antihistamines, calcineurin inhibitors, antibiotics, immunomodulators, interleukin inhibitors, by distribution channel into hospital, retail pharmacies, drug stores, online or mail pharmacies, by route of application into topical, oral, injectable, by application into cancer, blood disorders, chronic diseases, infectious diseases.

