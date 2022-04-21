Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Size to Boost USD 87.90 Billion by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Reports and data

Reports And Data

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market | Growth Increasing demand for recycled water owing to large-scale biogas production in the dairy & the brewery industry

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial wastewater treatment market size is expected to reach USD 87.90 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing government initiatives to reduce the emission from industrial waste is a prominent factor that is driving industrial wastewater treatment market revenue growth.

Industries utilize a large volume of water in their manufacturing and other industrial operations. As a result, water gets contaminated with a variety of chemicals and pollutants. Therefore, it should be thoroughly treated or processed before being discharged into any water source. These procedures and methods for water treatment have enabled governments in various countries to adopt policies and environmental laws that define the level of treatment required to protect water quality.

Wastewater treatment plants aid in removing harmful pollutants and contaminants from liquid wastes and convert them into an acceptable final effluent so that industries can re-use them in their operations. The treatment primarily focuses on both suspended and dissolved contaminants. Moreover, advanced treatment systems are utilized for treating pollutants such as phosphorus.

Major companies profiled in the global market report include - Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Aries Chemicals, Inc., Ecolab, SUEZ, Kemira, Solenis, Feralco AB, IXOM, Hydrite Chemical, and SNF.

Further key findings from the report suggest

On January 17, 2022, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., a Tokyo-based leading manufacturer, and provider of products and services in water treatment chemicals and water treatment facilities, announced that their KR-FM resin has recently been adopted in North America as part of its efforts to assist customers in improving production efficiency and product quality in order to advance industrial production technologies. The KR-FM resin is a functional material designed for high purity ultrapure water production and yield improvement in cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing.

Adsorption segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Increasing demand from the paper & pulp industries is a key factor driving this segment's growth. Adsorption is a highly efficient process that aids in removing dissolved organic pollutants from industrial wastewater, such as dyes. Dyes are classified as organic pollutants. The textile, paper & pulp industries all use large number of dyes in their operations. As a result, these pollutants are prevalent in wastewater generated by these industries. Dyes are typically emitted by industrial processes such as dye manufacturing, textile finishing, and food coloring. As a result, the large-scale release of this toxic waste can have a significantly negative impact on microbial populations while also being toxic to mammalian animals. Consequently, industries and prominent market players are implementing cutting-edge methods such as adsorption to effectively reduce environmental impact and keep themselves compliant efficient.

Ultrafiltration systems segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Increasing demand for cost-effective wastewater filtration solutions is a crucial factor driving growth of this segment. Ultrafiltration systems are designed to reduce the volume of oil in water by up to 98 percent without the use of chemical additives. These systems can also remove particulates during deburring and tumbling operations, allowing the water and soap solution to be recycled and reused. Companies also observe a significant reduction in detergent costs of up to 75% percent and a reduction in waste disposal costs of up to 90%, when calculating heating and disposal expenses. For these reasons, ultrafiltration membrane technology is rapidly replacing traditional filtration methods as a prominent choice among industry professionals.

Iron & steel segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Water is critical in iron and steel industry. It is unavoidably used in the cooling process, primarily to protect equipment from damage and to provide employees with safe working conditions. These factors play a significant role in driving demand for wastewater treatment in this industry. Water is commonly contaminated by chemicals such as benzene, naphthalene, and other Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAH); therefore, it is critical to ensure proper treatment before using water for any industrial operation. Furthermore, treated or processed water is used in coking plants for the production of coke from coal, as well as in by-product separation.

Market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Scarcity of clean water sources and an increasing number of manufacturing units in various countries in this region are the two major factors driving market growth. Moreover, in countries such as the US, increasing demand from the pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries has played a significant role in driving country-level demand for industrial wastewater treatment. Organic waste is produced in large quantities in these industries. As a result, a proper wastewater treatment system is essential for ensuring water quality before it is released into the environment.

Segments covered in the report:

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Advanced Oxidation Processing

Distillation

Adsorption

Vitrification

Incineration

Chemical Immobilization

Others

Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Ultrafiltration Systems

Vacuum Evaporation and Distillation

Reverse Osmosis Systems

Paper Bed Filters

Solid Bowl Centrifuges

Tramp Oil Separators

Vacuum Filters

Others

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Pharmaceutical

Iron & Steel

Textile

Food

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Tons, 2019-2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

