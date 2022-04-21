Increasing Demand for Emulsion Adhesives Market Research Report 2028 | Latest Trend in Emergence of lightweight vehicles

Reports And Data

According to Reports and data Emulsion Adhesives Market Size To Reach USD 23.57 Billion at a CAGR of 5.2% by 2028

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The emulsion adhesives market is expected to reach USD 23.57 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% according to a new report by Reports and Data. Emulsion adhesives utilize water, which makes them eco-friendly. It is permissible to use them at high densities, which drives to enhance drying performance. With the use of these adhesives, the thin-film coating is feasible, which is compatible with a wide range of additives, this leads to various design opportunities. Emulsion adhesives are mostly employed for porous materials. They have broad applications, including woodworking, packaging, furniture, paper working, and labeling, among others. However, these adhesives have low adhesion to the substrate, weak resistance to humidity and water, and poor transparency. Nevertheless, the market for emulsion adhesives is expanding rapidly due to its low cost and reliable operation.

APAC is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Countries like India and China have developed as global manufacturing centers for construction, packaging, automobile, and several other sectors. The majority of manufacturing activities in the APAC countries will boost the demand for adhesive films for packaging. This is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the global market size over the estimated period. The massive population growth and the approving regulations set by various regional governments in APAC are anticipated to have a positive influence on the manufacturing industry.

Major companies profiled in the global market report include - Emulsion Adhesives Market include Wacker Chemie, Arkema (Bostik), Ashland Inc., DOW, Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Franklin International, Lord Corporation, Mapei S.P.A., 3M Company, Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The application of these additives in paper and packaging accounts for the largest share of 29.3% of the market in 2018.

The acrylic polymer emulsion resin segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

The removable product is expected to witness a higher CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Removable adhesives create a temporary bond that can be separated after months or years, without transmitting deposits. Removable adhesives are used in numerous applications such as retail gift labeling, surface protection, price marking labels, and window stickers.

An adhesive is required to maintain high initial adhesion to be removable; however, the peel intensity should be low and not increase over time so that the adhesive can be efficiently removed. Various players are developing strategies to mark their presence in the industry.

Segments covered in the report:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Permanent

Removable

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Paper & Packaging

Automotive & Transportation

Woodworking

Tapes & Labels

Others

Resin Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Acrylic Polymer Emulsion

Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Emulsion

Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) Emulsion

SBC Latex

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Tons, 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

